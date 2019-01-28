How to Watch ‘I Am the Night’ Online

I Am the Night is a new series, starring Chris Pine and India Eisley, which involves the true story of Fauna Hodel and a connection to the famous Black Dahlia murder. The limited series premieres on January 28, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the TNT network and, for those who would like to watch the series but do not have a cable subscription, you definitely have options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of TNT on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

For those who want to know more about the show, read on for details on the cast, episode descriptions, a plot synopsis and more.

“I AM THE NIGHT” TIME & SCHEDULE: The time slot for the show is from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT, but some of the episodes definitely run several minutes over in time, so be sure to adjust your DVR or other recordings to cover each entire episode. The series is a six-episode event.

“I AM THE NIGHT” CAST:

Chris Pine as Reporter Jay Singletary

India Eisley as Fauna Hodel

Jefferson Mays as George Hodel

Leland Orser as Peter Sullivan

Connie Nielsen as Corinna Hodel

Yul Vazquez as Billis, an LAPD Sergeant

Theo Marshall as Detective Cuddy

Justin Cornwell as Terrence Shye

Dylan Smith as Sepp

Jay Paulson as Ohls, an LAPD Detective

Golden Brooks as Jimmy Lee, Fauna’s mother

Monique Green as Nina, Fauna’s cousin

Shoniqua Shondai as Tina, Fauna’s cousin

“I AM THE NIGHT” PLOT SYNOPSIS: The Xfinity synopsis of the limited series reads, “The limited suspense drama “I Am the Night” is inspired by true events, telling the tale of teenager fauna Hodel, who was given away at birth. The mystery of Fauna’s origin has never greatly affected her, until one day she discovers something that makes her question everything. An investigation leads Fauna to reporter Jay Singletary, and together they follow a trail that ends at the doorstep of infamous gynecologist Dr. George Hodel, a man involved in some of Hollywood’s darkest debauchery, and possibly, its most infamous unsolved crime.”

“I AM THE NIGHT” SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is the “Pilot” and the description of what to expect reads, “Fauna Hodel, a teenage girl who is given away at birth and grows up outside of Reno, Nevada, makes a discovery that leads her to question everything about her origin; as Fauna begins to investigate the secrets of her past, she meets a ruined reporter.”

“I AM THE NIGHT” SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: “Phenomenon of Interference” is the title of episode 2 and it airs on February 4, 2019. The plot description of this episode states, “Newly arrived in Los Angeles, Fauna attempts to track down her family, including her mysterious grandfather, George Hodel; Jay continues his pursuit of the Bloody Romeo, but can’t let go of the story that ruined his career years ago.”

“I AM THE NIGHT” SEASON 1 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 is called “Dark Flower” and the synopsis of the episode states, “A visit from Billis and the Los Angeles police leaves Jay wondering how close he’s getting to the truth; Fauna must reconcile Corinna’s revelations with the suspicion that Corinna is hiding Fauna’s mother, Tamar.”

“I AM THE NIGHT” SEASON 1 EPISODE 4: The title of episode 4 is named “Matador” and it airs on February 18, 2019. The description of the episode reads, “A phone call from Corinna leads Jay to believe that there are cracks appearing in the Hodel case; Fauna feels closer than ever to finding her mother, Tamar, and wonders if an invitation to a Happening might be an opportunity for more information.”

“I AM THE NIGHT” SEASON 1 EPISODE 5: “Aloha” is the title of episode 5 and the episode will air on February 25, 2019.

“I AM THE NIGHT” SEASON 1 EPISODE 6: The title of episode 6 is “Queen’s Gambit, Accepted” and the episode is scheduled to air on March 4, 2019. The episode description reads, “When Fauna hears what happened to Jimmy Lee, she searches for a way home; as Watts explodes around her into chaotic riots, Fauna’s way out harbors a nightmarish trap; Jay stews in a cell that overflows with rioters until he hatches a desperate plan.”