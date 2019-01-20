How to Watch ‘Shameless’ Season 9 Winter Premiere Online

The season 9 premiere of Shameless picks up with episode 8, on January 20, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Showtime network. For those who enjoy watching the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand later. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

A Showtime live stream and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch the show live, or you can watch on-demand as soon as episodes air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

For those who would like to know more information about the upcoming episodes of the show, additional live streaming info and cast details, read on below.

“SHAMELESS” SEASON 9 CHANNEL: The show airs on the Showtime network and episodes of season 9 are also available for purchase on Amazon. For those with a cable subscription, you can watch episodes of the show on the Showtime network as well.

“SHAMELESS” SEASON 9 EPISODE 8: The eighth episode is titled “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Alibi” and the plot description of it reads, “Fiona’s downward spiral continues; Carl and Kelly continue their relationship in secret; Ingrid ropes Frank into fulfilling her lifelong dream; Tami shows Lip a different version of adulthood.”

“SHAMELESS” SEASON 9 EPISODE 9: “BOOOOOOOOOOOONE!” is the name of episode 9 and it airs on January 27, 2019. The description of what to expect on the episode states, “Frank searches for ways to finance Ingrid’s vision for their future; Fiona’s anger issues cause problems at Patsy’s; Lip is forced to confront his real feelings for Tami; Kelly’s father attempts to get in the middle of her relationship with Carl.”

“SHAMELESS” SEASON 9 EPISODE 10: Episode 10 is called “Los Diablos!” and it will run on February 10, 2019. The synopsis of the episode reads, “Frank meets his match in a fellow participant in the Hobo Loco competition; Fiona has a dark encounter at Patsy’s that scares her into cleaning up her act; Debbie throws herself into home improvements as she gets closer with Kelly.”

“SHAMELESS” SEASON 9 EPISODE 11: The episode is titled “The Hobo Games” and it airs on February 17, 2019. The plot description of the episode says, “The finals of the Hobo Games have arrived and Frank faces off against his friend and greatest opponent; Lip prepares to officially adopt Xan, but his plans collide with Fiona’s partying; Debbie develops feelings for someone surprising.”

“SHAMELESS” SEASON 9 EPISODE 12: “You’ll Know the Bottom When You Hit It” is the name of episode 12 and the show is described as, “When a blackout hits the South Side, Kevin and Veronica come up with a plan to bring the neighborhood together; Carl grows suspicious of Debbie’s attempts to get closer with Kelly; Fiona receives guidance from an unexpected person.” The episode airs on February 24, 2019.