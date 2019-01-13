How to Watch ‘True Detective’ Season 3 Online

The long-awaited third season of True Detective is finally here and it premieres tonight, on January 13, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the HBO network. The show returns with an all-new cast, time period, and plot, as usual. For those who would like to watch the new season but do not have a cable subscription or login info, there are still options for you to watch the show as it airs tonight. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand later. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

Whether you already have Sling TV or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

For those who would like to watch seasons 1 and 2 of True Detective, they are also available on Amazon for purchase in individual episodes or entire seasons.

The new season of True Detective stars Mahershala Ali, who recently has been in the media for his outstanding role in the movie Green Book. Season 3 also stars Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy, Carmen Ejogo and Ray Fisher. The premiere episode is titled “The Great War and Modern Memory” and the plot synopsis of episode 1 sets the scene for the new season. The synopsis states, “The disappearance of a young Arkansas boy and his sister in 1980 triggers vivid memories and enduring questions for retired detective Wayne Hays, who worked the case 35 years before with partner Roland West.”

Episode 2 is titled “Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye” and the description of the episode reads, “Hays looks back at the aftermath of the 1980 Purcell case, including possible evidence left behind at an outdoor hangout for local kids; as attention focuses on two conspicuous suspects, the parents of the missing children receive a cryptic note.” “The Big Never” is the title of episode 3 this season and it is described as this, “Hays recalls his early romance with Amelia, as well as cracks in their relationship that surfaced after they married; ten years after the Purcell crimes, new evidence emerges, giving Hays a second chance to vindicate himself and the investigation.” The episode 4 description has also been released. It is called “The Hour and the Day” and the description of what to expect reads, “Hays and West see a possible connection between the local church and the Purcell crimes; as the detectives search for one suspect and round up another for interrogation, Woodard is targeted by a vigilante group.”

Some of the other upcoming episodes have had their titles released, but their descriptions have not yet come out. Episode 5 is titled “If You Have Ghosts”, while episode 6 is “Hunters in the Dark”.

Season 3 of True Detective will continue to air new episodes on Sunday nights.