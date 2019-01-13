How to Watch ‘Valley of the Boom’ Online Without Cable

Valley of the Boom, a new six-part miniseries about the 1990’s Internet bubble that combines scripted fiction with real documentary-style interviews, is set to premiere on Sunday, January 13.

The first two parts of the miniseries will air January 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the National Geographic channel, while parts 3 and 4 will air on January 20, and parts 5 and 6 on January 27.

‘Valley of the Boom’ Preview

There have been many shows, documentaries and other forms of media based on the dot-com boom and bust of the 1990’s, but none have ever told the story in way quite like Valley of the Boom, a six-part miniseries that was created, directed and executive produced by Matthew Carnahan, the same mind behind Showtime’s House of Lies.

It’s uniqueness comes from its storytelling, as Valley of the Boom blends scripted fiction with documentary-style interviews featuring individuals who were at the center of the real story. There’s tons of fourth-wall breaking, an element that viewers will recognize from the likes of House of Lies and The Big Short, but the jump back-and-forth between fiction and documentary is particularly unique.

But the show’s zaniness goes far beyond that. Noteworthy moments throughout the series include a rap battle, an interpretive dance, and a puppet that plays Bill Gates (we’ll leave the context as a surprise). There’s also John Karna (Scream: The TV Series, Lady Bird) not only playing the fictionalized version of Netscape co-founder Marc Andreessen, but also doing the “real-life” interviews after the show admits they couldn’t get the real Andreessen. Lamorne Morris (New Girl) is also a habitual fourth-wall breaker, as he plays both a character in the scripted portion and the narrator.

As The Hollywood Reporter’s Tim Goodwman explains in his review of the show, the unique style won’t be palatable for all, but for those willing to buy into it, it’s an enjoyable experience.

“Valley of the Boom won’t be for everyone, because it unapologetically rips up how a story should be told and takes the everything-and-the-kitchen-sink approach to a very important (and often funny and mind-blowingly relevant and revolutionary) moment in business and cultural history, and has a lot of fun with it,” he writes. “And guess what? That fun is contagious.”

The series focuses on three start-ups during the dot-com boom of the mid-to-late 1990’s: Netscape, a web browswer that was co-founded by the aforementioned Andreessen and went to battle with Microsoft in what was known as the first of the browser wars; theGlobe.com, a social networking site founded by Cornell students Stephan Paternot and Todd Krizelman that was Facebook before Facebook; and Pixelon, a video-streaming site that was founded by con-man and convicted felon Michael Fenne (real name David Kim Stanley, played by Steve Zahn in the show), gained notoriety for a massive $16 million launch party that featured The Who, KISS, Tony Bennett, Faith Hill, the Dixie Chicks and others, and then quickly plummeted when it was discovered its technologies were drastically overstated.

Combine interesting source material with a particularly unparalleled way of storytelling, and you have something that has the potential to be equal parts entertaining and informative.