How to Watch ‘You’re the Worst’ Season 5 Online Without Cable

You’re the Worst, one of the most critically acclaimed comedies on television right now, is set to return for its fifth and final season on Wednesday night.

The Season 5 premiere of You’re the Worst is on at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX, and all subsequent episodes in the season will air Wednesdays at the same time. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of FXX on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

You’re the Worst Preview

Though it may have been slightly uneven to start, You’re the Worst received a 100 percent positive review score on Rotten Tomatoes for both Seasons 3 and 4. The audience reviews weren’t far behind, coming in with an 84 percent score for Season 3 and 88 percent for Season 4.

As Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall put it, “You’re the Worst has rightfully become a critical darling over the years.”

Season 5 centers around Gretchen and Jimmy’s wedding planning, “which is an unknown territory for both of them,” as Chris Geere, who plays Jimmy, bluntly notes.

These are two characters who originally bonded because they were the biggest jerks at a wedding. They are so morally repugnant that the show is literally titled You’re the Worst. Could two such characters actually be headed for a true love-story ending? Perhaps, but as always with this show, don’t necessarily expect it to be that straight-forward.

“I hope there’s some sort of closure, but it’s not too perfect,” says Aya Cash, who plays Gretchen. “Because what I love about the show is the lack of fantasy and the real romance behind it, which is steeped in cynicism.”

Sepinwall, who has seen the final season, explains what to expect over the final 13 episodes:

It’s not a complete return to form: The show has always been a delicate balancing act of cynicism and sincerity, and occasional stumbles this late into the process are inevitable. Some experiments work, like the way this week’s premiere feels like a wild detour until it becomes clear how much it has to say about Gretchen and Jimmy’s love story. (It’s the show’s best, funniest episode in quite some time.) Others don’t, like the latest spotlight on Lindsay’s outsized extended family, including sister Becca (Janet Varney), Becca’s husband Vernon (Todd Robert Anderson) and Lindsay’s ex-husband Paul (Allan McLeod), all of them interesting side dishes who never work as a main course.

It’s been a long, twisting ride for two of TV’s favorite narcissists, and it sounds like Season 5 will serve as an appropriate final stretch.