How to Watch Atlanta Legends vs Orlando Apollos AAF Game Online

The Atlanta Legends will visit the Orlando Apollos at Spectrum Stadium in the inaugural week of the Alliance of American Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS (San Diego vs San Antonio is scheduled for the same time also on CBS, so the broadcast will probably flip between the two)

Atlanta vs Orlando Preview

Steve Spurrier, who led Florida to a national championship following the 1996 season and who quit his position at the helm of South Carolina in the midst of the 2015 campaign, is the head coach of the Apollos.

“It’s been pretty close to what we thought,” Spurrier said of the new eight-team league, according to The Post and Courier. “A lot of good players on all the teams, really. These are all guys that barely didn’t make the NFL or made it and now they’re available. Kind of like all of us coaches: We had a run, then we were out, now we’re back in.”

Each AAF team is scheduled to play 10 games this season.

Spurrier’s squad features another former Gator in quarterback Austin Appleby, who spent three years with Purdue before playing nine games for Floria in 2016.

“It feels like real, pure football,” Appleby said, according to The Repository. “There are so many talented dudes who just need to showcase what they can do and this league is giving them that. Every guy has a story, whether it was someone who was in the NFL for two or three years and didn’t get re-signed off his rookie contract or somebody who got hurt and needed to prove he could stay healthy or someone who was released in training camp or wasn’t signed after the draft. We even have guys who have played for six more years in the NFL and are not quite ready to retire.

“Wherever you’re coming from, wherever this journey is taking you, it’s high-level football. I’m really excited about it.”

Spurrier was 228-89-2 in his career as a Division I head coach.

“Coach Spurrier is a coach’s coach,” Appleby added. “Most head coaches are like ambassadors or CEOs of a company. But he’s our quarterbacks coach, he’s our offensive coordinator and he’s calling our plays.

“It’s a very simple system but his concepts have withstood the test of time. He was a real trailblazer back in the day with a lot of that stuff he was running and even though it’s simplistic, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s simple in the sense that we might not have 1,000 plays, but the stuff we have in, we’re exceptional at. You can run it at a high level against any look.”

The Legends are coached by Kevin Coyle, who worked as an assistant for NFL teams from 2000 to 2017, most recently serving as a defensive backs coach for the Cincinnati Bengals before a year as a defensive analyst for the LSU Tigers.

“I spent 17 years in the NFL, and I see guys out here every day I know are comparable to guys we had on our rosters over time,” Coyle said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.