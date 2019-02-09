How to Watch Madrid Derby 2019 Online in US

Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview

On Sunday, Atletico Madrid fell to Real Betis 1-0 on the road for their first La Liga defeat since they lost to Celta Vigo 2-0 on September 1 in their third game of the season.

Atletico managed 13 shots to Betis’ seven, but put just one on goal to Los Verdiblancos’ three. Betis midfielder Sergio Canales scored the decisive goal on a penalty kick in the 65th minute after a Felipe Luis hand ball in the box.

“We cannot be happy as we failed to close the gap with Barca. It was a very even game, but we can’t afford to dwell any more on this, we have to think about our next game immediately,” Atletico defender Juanfran said, according to Reuters.

“No one here is going to give up because there’s still a long way to go in the season.”

Alvaro Morata made his debut for Atletico. The 26-year-old striker is on loan from Chelsea. But he couldn’t make a difference in his new side’s pursuit of table leaders Barcelona; Atletico sit six points behind them in second place.

“Both teams had few chances and we couldn’t find a solution as the minutes ticked down,” Atletico manager Diego Simeone said, per Reuters.

“Morata had a good game considering it was his first game and we hope he will be able to contribute more to the team the longer he spends with us. I’m trying to be optimistic, at least we are only six points behind as Barca drew, and the distance could have been bigger.”

Real Madrid sit two points behind Atletico, with 42 points in third place. Los Blacos are riding their own hot streak; they’re 9-1-2 in league matches since falling to Barca at Camp Nou 5-1 on October 28 and replacing manager Julen Lopetegui with Santiago Solari.

Real Madrid and Barcelona played another Clasico on Thursday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, drawing 1-1.

Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid’s 18-year-old phenom, set up his side’s lone goal with a cross to Karim Benzema, who found Lucas Vazquez for the finish. Gareth Bale missed a chance at a winner late in the second half, and Toni Kroos saw his late opportunity blocked by Barca defenseman Gerard Pique.

“It is very difficult to speak about justice in football,” Solari said, according to ESPN. “We had chances in the first half, with Vinicius Junior, and Bale and Toni Kroos late in the second half. But it was a very nice game of football, swung back and forward.

“The tie is still very open. Both teams have lots of quality and many things can happen in a short time in these type of games.”