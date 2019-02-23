How to Watch Auburn vs Kentucky Basketball Online Free

The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats will host the Auburn Tigers at Rupp Arena for a Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include CBS (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

FuboTV

CBS (live in select markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 95-plus live TV channels and is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Auburn vs Kentucky Preview

The Wildcats (22-4 overall, 11-2 in SEC play) have won two straight since falling to No. 19 LSU 73-71 at home on February 12.

They bounced back by demolishing No. 1 Tennessee 86-69 at Rupp Arena on January 16, then topped Missouri 66-58 on the road on Tuesday.

“It was funny because (Missouri head coach) Cuonzo (Martin) and I before the game, he said, ‘I know your team plays hard,’” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said, according to The Courier-Journal. “I said, ‘I’ve already told my guys how hard your guys play.’ He said, ‘Yeah, we’re not going to give you anything, you know that?’ We both laughed because I knew it was going to be a war.”

Mizzou carried a massive advantage on the offensive glass, grabbing 16 to the Wildcats’ six. But Kentucky shot 20-of-42 (47.6 percent) from the field, 7-of-19 (38.6 percent) from deep, and 19-of-22 (86.4 percent) from the free-throw line. The Tigers went 22-of-59 (37.3 percent) from the field and 9-of-27 (33.3 percent) from long range, and shot just seven free throws, connecting on five of them (71.4 percent).

Kentucky sophomore forward PJ Washington scored 18 points and grabbed eight boards, both game highs. Fifteen of his 18 came in the first half. The Wildcats went into the break with a 41-23 lead.

“PJ is a very challenging guy,” Martin said, per The Courier-Journal. “You can watch him on film, and we knew he made great strides, but that first half was really impressive the way he shot the ball.”

Against Auburn (18-8, 7-6), the Wildcats will be without senior big man Reid Travis, who sprained his knee in the second half against Auburn. He’s expected to miss two weeks.

Auburn’s also on a two-game winning streak. They bested Vanderbilt 64-53 on the road on February 16 then took down Arkansas 79-56 at home on Wednesday.

“That’s a really great win for our program,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said after the win over the Razorbacks, according to The Auburn Plainsman. “We have such respect for Arkansas and the basketball programs history in the SEC. We’ve kind of evened it up the last three years, which is hard to do against them. I’m very pleased. We got off to a very good start and made shots. It was a good dominating effort against a good team in the SEC, so it should be a good thing to build on.”

The Tigers shot a blistering 17-of-33 (51.5 percent) from deep. Every player in their starting lineup hit at least two 3-pointers.

“We just play our gameplan,” junior starting forward Anfernee McLemore said, per The Auburn Plainsman. “We shoot a lot, and hopefully we make a lot. I feel like anybody on the court can make a 3, one through five, honestly. I think that really gives everybody a lot of freedom on the court. If you’re open, you can take a shot.”