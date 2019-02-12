How to Watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Online in USA

The New Zealand cricket team will host Bangladesh at McLean Park in Napier for the first of three ODIs.

For those in the United States, the match is scheduled to start Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including international cricket, every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match — and every other match of the Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand series — on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match will be available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+ afterward.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Preview

The Tigers claimed victory in 13 of their 20 ODI matches in 2018.

“We are very happy with the performances of the players recently,” Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said, according to CricBuzz. “We are expecting to do well in the ODI format because that’s something we pride ourselves on and so we will be doing our very best in the ODIs.”

He added: “As far as test matches are concerned, very difficult. Again we are little bit better equipped now for playing away from home. Hopefully we can produce some result in the Test matches.”

The sides are scheduled to play three tests after the ODI series.

Rhodes noted that the series will serve as an opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the Cricket World Cup, which will start in England in late May and run to mid-July.

“[The tour of New Zealand] will give us an indication of where we are in world cricket, whether we are on target to the World Cup.” Rhodes said, per CricBuzz. “You know Ireland and the West Indies will be closer to the tournament and so that will be the last finishing touches for the World Cup.”

When the Tigers last visited New Zealand, in 2016-17, the Black Caps swept in all formats, claiming victory in three ODIs, three T20Is, and three tests.

“I hope we win some games,” Rhodes told CricBuzz. “I will be great for us to win some games of cricket there but it is not easy as it was proved during the last time. We are very happy with the players and we hope to achieve our goals in the upcoming tour.”

The Tigers will be playing without star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has a fractured left ring finger.

“We don’t need to mention the importance of Shakib because every time we went on to play without him we had a difficult experience,” Tigers ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza said, according to CricBuzz. “We all know it will be big challenge in New Zealand but now the challenge is doubled after losing him.”

The Black Caps are coming off a visit from India. New Zealand lost four of the sides’ five ODIs but bounced back to take two of three T20I matches.

Opener Martin Guptill missed the T20I series with an aggravated disc in his back, but he’ll be back on the pitch for the ODI series against the Tigers.

“We’re delighted to have Martin back on the park for this series,” selector Gavin Larsen said, according to bdnews24.com. “He’s a world-class player and an integral part of our one-day side.”