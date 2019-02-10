Daytona 500 Qualifying 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Daytona 500 qualifying is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of qualifying on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2019 Daytona 500 Qualifying Preview

At last year’s Daytona 500, Aric Almirola led the way in the final lap before an attempt to block a pass from Austin Dillon sent Almirola into the wall.

Dillon claimed the checkered flag. Almirola finished 11th.

“Did I ever have a moment where behind closed doors I stomped my feet and hit some things? Maybe,” Almirola said with a laugh on Saturday, according to Yahoo Sports. “In that time, in that moment, it was more important for me to go out and be a good representative for my sponsors and my partners and my kids.

“My kids were sitting back in my motorhome watching on TV like the rest of the world, so at that time it was an opportunity for me to be a good role model for my kids. You’ve got to be a good sport and sometimes things don’t always go your way. You’ve got two choices. You can either keep your head high and take the high road, or you can pout and piss and moan and the sponsors usually like the first one.”

He wouldn’t get his first and only win of the season until the playoffs, when Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch ran out of fuel on the final lap in the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Speedway, opening the door for Almirola’s victory by .105 seconds.

“This is awesome! At Talladega!” Almirola said after that win, according to NASCAR.com. “I’ve been so close so many times this year. Four or five times this year, I feel like we’ve had a shot to win, and I haven’t been able to seal the deal. … I feel like I’ve let (the team) down so many times, because we’ve had so many opportunities to win and haven’t done it. … We come here, a place that I love — I won an Xfinity race here last year. I just love racing at Talladega, and I came here with the mind-set that we were going to go give ’em hell, and if we wreck, we wreck, and if we win, we win. And we won!”

The 34-year-old from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, finished a career-high fifth in points in 2018.

“Coming off of winning the last restrictor-plate race certainly gives our team a lot of confidence,” Almirola said, per Yahoo Sports. “These are the same rules we had at Talladega with this car, so the new kind of unknown is the Mustang, but, so far, with the few laps of practice I feel like we’re kind of picking right up where we left off.”