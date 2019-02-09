How to Watch Duke vs Jacksonville Lacrosse Online

After an upset loss at the hands of High Point on Wednesday, the No. 2 Duke men’s lacrosse team will look to bounce back when they take on Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon.

Duke vs Jacksonville Preview

After a 17-9 win over Furman to start the season, Duke–ranked No. 2 in the nation behind only defending national champions Yale–suffered a shocking early setback against High Point on Wednesday, suffering a 13-9 defeat at home.

“High Point was the better team,” head coach John Danowski said. “They had the better athletes, they were hungry. They outcoached us, they outplayed us and they were much better.”

The game was tied at six heading into the fourth quarter, and junior Reilly Walsh gave the Blue Devils a lead just 35 seconds into the final period, but the Panthers responded with six consecutive goals over the next five-and-a-half minutes, taking the 12-7 lead and never looking back.

“I thought we played with a tremendous lack of skill, lack of discipline and that falls on me,” Danowski said. “I was fooled. I thought we were different, but we need work.”

Jacksonville, meanwhile, started off their season with a 9-8 loss to Detroit Mercy last Saturday, but head coach John Galloway was a bit more optimistic about his team’s performance.

“Our defense played one of the best performances I have seen in my time here and our offense never wavered, even when we couldn’t find the back of the net,” he said. “Most days, that amount of shots will eventually fall. We just ran into a hot goalie and a tough group from Detroit. We will get back to work Monday to address our needs and come ready to fight again next Saturday. I’m excited to continue working with this group.”

Since Jacksonville’s men’s lacrosse program started in 2010, these teams have faced off eight times, with the Blue Devils winning every matchup. Behind three goals each from Sean Lowrie, Joe Robertson and Kevin Quigley, Duke rolled to an 19-8 win last year.

Still, as the Blue Devils found out in painful fashion on Wednesday, nothing at this point is a given, and despite their historical success against the Dolphins, Duke certainly won’t be taking Jacksonville lightly.

“This is not going to be easy for them,” Danowski said. “We only have practice here for one day, then we’re going to head to Jacksonville and practice there. Jacksonville now has this film, their kids are going to be hungry. They saw who we were. We’re going to have our hands full Saturday.”

After this game, Duke returns home for a big matchup against No. 8 Denver next Saturday, while Jacksonville takes on Marquette on Friday.