Grammys 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the Awards Online

It’s the Grammys 2019, which means unexpected musical collaborations, big tributes, and a ton of A-list performances. The show airs this year on the CBS network, running from 8 – 11:30 p.m. ET/5 – 8:30 p.m. PT/7 – 10:30 p.m. CT. For those hoping to watch the awards but are without a cable subscription, there are still multiple options for live streaming the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch it on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

The CBS All-Access service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library online. It is pretty much the same as the Amazon Prime option, except that you’re watching via the CBS digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch the CBS network live on your computer via the CBS website, or via your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device using the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of the 85 available channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the 2019 Grammys live, FuboTV also has 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which give syou the ability to watch most shows up to three days after they actually air, even if you forgot to record them yourself.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to Hulu’s wide-range streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the Grammy Awards live, “Hulu with Live TV” also has its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and being able to fast forward through commercials).

Alicia Keys is the host of this year’s awards show and, according to ABC, Keys promises “good energy” for the show. Keys, herself, is a 15-time Grammy winner and is the first female host of the show in 14 years, as Queen Latifah last hosted the awards in 2005. When speaking with Keys, Good Morning America reported that, “You come to these things as an artist and you’re juggling so many things and there’s so much pressure on you. I would love to just ensure the peace and the good energy in the room, so that we can all feel the true blessing: to be able to have the gift of music as our universal language … This is a real moment. I think that the energy you’re gonna feel is gonna be far different than anything you’ve ever felt.”

Some of the performers set to take the stage tonight include Diana Ross, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Diana Ross, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Yolanda Adams, Young Thug, Dolly Parton, Janelle Monae, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Lady Gaga. Kendrick Lamar and Drake are the top nominees tonight, as reported by NECN.

When it comes to some of the other big categories for the night, here is a rundown on the nominations.

Record of the Year

“I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin

“The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” by Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” by Drake

“Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Album of the Year

Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You by Brandi Carlile

Scorpion by Drake

H.E.R. by H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys by Post Malone

Dirty Computer by Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album

Song of the Year

“All the Stars”

“Boo’d Up”

“God’s Plan”

“In My Blood”

“The Joke”

“The Middle”

“Shallow”

“This Is America”

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Music Video

“Apeshit” by The Carters

“This Is America” by Childish Gambino

“I’m Not Racist” by Joyner Lucas

“Pynk” by Janelle Monáe

“Mumbo Jumbo” by Tierra Whack