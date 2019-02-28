HBO Now: What’s New in March, 2019

HBO Now customers will get a number of new films to binge this month, including the musical sequel “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” the animated comedy “Despicable Me” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

The service will also be adding Leaving Neverland, the explosive Michael Jackson documentary that investigates fresh claims of sexual assault on minors against the singer, debuts on March 3, as well as the 4-part series The Case Against Adnan Syed, which premieres on March 10.

Other HBO favorites include Veep and Barry, which both premiere on March 31. Check out a full list of what’s coming to HBO Now in March below:

March 1

The Shop

2 Dope Queens: Season 2 Finale

My Friend Dahmer

Stratton

El último traje (AKA The Last Suit)

Desde el principo (AKA From the Beginning)

El ultimo romantico, 2018 (AKA The Last Romance)

50 First Dates

Angela’s Ashes

The Client

Courage Under Fire

Date Night (Extended Version)

Deja Vu

The Devil Wears Prada

Despicable Me

Drugstore Cowboy

Entrapment

The Family Fang

Green Zone

The Grudge (Extended Version)

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Knock Knock

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Love & Other Drugs

Paper Heart

Sinister 2

Taps

Tarzan

The Wicker Man (Director’s Cut)

The Wolfman

Twisted

Weekend at Bernie’s

Yogi Bear

March 2

Skyscraper

March 3

Leaving Neverland, Part 1

March 4

Leaving Neverland, Part 2

March 5

HBO First Look: The Aftermath

March 6

Grisse, Series Premiere

March 9

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

March 10

The Case Against Adnan Syed, Documentary Series Premiere

Crashing: Season 3 Finale

March 15

Havana Street Party Presents Orishas

March 16

The First Purge

March 17

High Maintenance, Season 3 Finale

March 18

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

March 20

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

March 22

Yo no me llamo Rubén Blades (AKA Ruben Blades Is Not My Name)

March 23

The Meg

March 25

One Nation Under Stress

March 29

Psi, Season 4 Premiere

March 30

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

March 31