HBO Now: What’s New in March, 2019

HBO Now customers will get a number of new films to binge this month, including the musical sequel “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” the animated comedy “Despicable Me” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”
The service will also be adding Leaving Neverland, the explosive Michael Jackson documentary that investigates fresh claims of sexual assault on minors against the singer, debuts on March 3, as well as the 4-part series The Case Against Adnan Syed, which premieres on March 10.
Other HBO favorites include Veep and Barry, which both premiere on March 31. Check out a full list of what’s coming to HBO Now in March below:
March 1
- The Shop
- 2 Dope Queens: Season 2 Finale
- My Friend Dahmer
- Stratton
- El último traje (AKA The Last Suit)
- Desde el principo (AKA From the Beginning)
- El ultimo romantico, 2018 (AKA The Last Romance)
- 50 First Dates
- Angela’s Ashes
- The Client
- Courage Under Fire
- Date Night (Extended Version)
- Deja Vu
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Despicable Me
- Drugstore Cowboy
- Entrapment
- The Family Fang
- Green Zone
- The Grudge (Extended Version)
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Knock Knock
- Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
- Love & Other Drugs
- Paper Heart
- Sinister 2
- Taps
- Tarzan
- The Wicker Man (Director’s Cut)
- The Wolfman
- Twisted
- Weekend at Bernie’s
- Yogi Bear
March 2
- Skyscraper
March 3
- Leaving Neverland, Part 1
March 4
- Leaving Neverland, Part 2
March 5
- HBO First Look: The Aftermath
March 6
- Grisse, Series Premiere
March 9
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
March 10
- The Case Against Adnan Syed, Documentary Series Premiere
- Crashing: Season 3 Finale
March 15
- Havana Street Party Presents Orishas
March 16
- The First Purge
March 17
- High Maintenance, Season 3 Finale
March 18
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
March 20
- The Miseducation of Cameron Post
March 22
- Yo no me llamo Rubén Blades (AKA Ruben Blades Is Not My Name)
March 23
- The Meg
March 25
- One Nation Under Stress
March 29
- Psi, Season 4 Premiere
March 30
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
March 31
- Barry: Season 2 Premiere
- Veep: Season 7 Premiere
- The Case Against Adnan Syed, Documentary Series Finale