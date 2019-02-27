How to Watch ‘Survivor’ 2019 Episode 2 Online

Season 38 of Survivor premiered last week, with a theme of “Edge of Extinction”. Now, the show is underway and taking over the 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT time slot on the CBS network. The new season has put together a batch of new faces, mixed with some veteran survivalists as well. For those who would like to watch new episodes of the show as they air but do not have a cable subscription or any login information, you still have options. Even if you’d like to watch tonight’s episode, which is episode 2, you will be able to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Survivor live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Survivor live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Tonight’s episode is titled “One of Us Is Going to Win the War” and the CBS plot description of episode 2 reads, “The first castaway is stranded all alone on “Edge of Extinction.” Also, first-time players bond together in an attempt to get a returnee out of the game.” Below is a rundown on the two tribes and contestants on each.

“MANU” TRIBE

Dan “The Wardog” DaSilva, a law student.

Rick Devens, a morning news anchor.

Wendy Diaz, a small business owner.

Lauren O’Connell, a college student.

Keith Sowell, a pre-med student.

Chris Underwood, a district sales manager.

Kelley Wentworth, a Survivor veteran.

David Wright, a Survivor veteran.

“KAMA” TRIBE

Joe Anglim, a Survivor veteran.

Aubry Bracco, a Survivor veteran.

Victoria Baamonde, a waitress.

Ron Clark, a teacher.

Julia Carter, a medical assistant.

Eric Hafemann, a firefighter.

Aurora McCreary, a divorce lawyer.

Julie Rosenberg, a toymaker.

Gavin Whitson, a YMCA program director.

“EDGE OF EXTINCTION”

Reem Daly, works in sales.

The location of the new season of the show is Fiji again, as it is a favorite location for production. The long-running hit series is like a well-oiled machine at this point, according to production, especially when it comes to the behind-the-scenes work. It’s the new twists, contestants, and challenges that change up the game each season.

For superfans and other people willing to test their survival skills, the show is already casting for next season, according to San Francisco CBS Local. The requirements listed for auditioning state, “You must be 18 years or older to audition. Please check eligibility requirements here. You must be a United States citizen and be living in the United States. You must pre-register before the event in order to audition. Each applicant is encouraged to creatively express why they should be considered for the show.” So, if you would like to become a contestant on the show, casting calls are a good way to go.