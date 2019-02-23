How to Watch the Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Online

The 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards is an event that honors independent filmmakers and entertainment industry elite. This year’s show airs on the IFC network, from 5 – 7:30 p.m. ET/2 – 4:30 p.m. PT/4 – 6:30 p.m. CT. There will be an encore showing of the awards at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT/11 p.m. CT. For those hoping to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or live stream login information, you are still in luck. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of IFC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

IFC is one of 95-plus channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the show up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: Each of the upper three bundles include IFC.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Philo TV

IFC is included in Philo’s main 44-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired within the last three days.

This year’s awards show airs from Santa Monica, California and Aubrey Plaza from Parks and Recreation is the host. This is Plaza’s first time hosting an awards show and, upon accepting the gig, Plaza released the following statement:

I am truly honored and delighted to host the Spirit Awards this year. It is a dream come true to host a show that celebrates my greatest loves … independent film, the people that make them possible and live television!

She also told The Hollywood Reporter her reaction when she was offered the opportunity. Plaza said, “I was shocked that they asked. I’ve hosted live shows at underground theaters in New York, variety shows when I was doing stand-up, but I’ve really never hosted anything … When I accepted the offer, I asked Film Independent for archival footage from early shows. It’s interesting to see the difference. It’s still got that janky spirit of the past, but back in the day, people were wearing jeans. Sissy Spacek was wearing her finest blouse. It has evolved, for sure, but this is still a room of weirdos — and you can say things that you can’t say on other awards shows.”

As for other projects that the Independent Spirit Awards host has going on, Plaza is starring in the remake of the horror movie Child’s Play.

According to Variety, some of the star attendees include Ethan Hawke, John Cho, Daveed Diggs, Christian Malheiros, and Joaquin Phoenix. Deadline has reported that some of the presenters for the awards are Amanda Seyfried, Taraji P. Henson, Tessa Thompson, Viggo Mortensen, Finn Wolfhard, Armie Hammer, Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Elsie Fisher, Glenn Close and Kiki Layne.

The Independent Spirit Awards come up on the heels of the 2019 Academy Awards, which take place on Sunday, February 24, 2019. There is no reported host after the controversy surrounding Kevin Hart, who was originally asked to host the event.