How to Watch Texas Tech vs Kansas Basketball Online

The No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks will host the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Texas Tech vs Kansas Preview

Kansas and Texas Tech are two of a trio of 5-3 teams in the Big 12, with Iowa State, sitting behind Kansas State and Baylor, who are both 5-2.

The Jayhawks, who are in search of a 15th consecutive Big 12 title, have dropped three of their last four overall, including a loss to Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. They fell to Texas 73-63 in Austin on Tuesday. Longhorns forward Dylan Osetkowski led his squad with 16 points.

“Osetkowski, he played to his size, especially when we went small,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said, according to the Associated Press.

Self has been forced to deploy smaller lineups due to frontcourt absences. The Jayhawks lost starting center Udoka Azubuike to season-ending hand surgery in January; they went 9-0 with him, and are 7-5 without him.

Big man Silvio De Sousa — who last year backed Azubuike up during Kansas’ run to the Final Four — hadn’t played in 2018-19 due to eligibility concerns when the NCAA deemed him ineligible for this and next season in the wake of the Adidas recruiting scandal.

“In my 30-plus years of coaching college basketball, I have never witnessed such a mean-spirited and vindictive punishment against a young man who did nothing wrong,” Self said in a statement, according to ESPN. “To take away his opportunity to play college basketball is shameful and a failure of the NCAA.

“Silvio is a tremendous young man who absolutely deserves to be on the court with his teammates in a Jayhawk uniform. This process took way too long to address these issues. We will support Silvio as he considers his options.”

The Red Raiders lost three straight before winning their out-of-conference matchup with Arkansas 67-64 and crushing TCU 84-65 in their return to the Big 12.

“Basketball is a game of runs,” Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard told reporters on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “You’ve got to control as many of those as you can. And Kansas, like most great teams, has a great ability to put you away in a just a couple of minute segments.

“We’ll do our best from a playing standpoint, coaching standpoint, to try to avoid the 8-0 runs, the 9-2 runs. I think that’s when they’re at their best. Easier said than done.”

Texas Tech holds opponents to just 36.1 percent shooting from the field, the best mark in the nation, and they surrender the second-fewest points per game, at 56.8.

“They’re terrific, and they’re great defensively,” Self said of the Red Raiders, per the Avalanche-Journal. “They play hard and they had success last year. So obviously they’ll come in believing they can do it. And they can. There’s no question. They’re very capable of winning anywhere, anytime. … It will be a great challenge for us. But we’re playing at home, and I know our guys will be jacked to play.”