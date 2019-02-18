Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Stream: How to Watch FA Cup in US

Chelsea will host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including all of the FA Cup.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United haven’t lost in Premier League play since they installed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager to replace the sacked Jose Mourinho on December 19, going 8-1-0 in the league during that stretch.

They now sit in fourth on the EPL table with 51 points, one more than Chelsea and Arsenal have.

In their last EPL match, the Red Devils dominated Fulham 3-0 on the road.

“It feels great, that’s what we wanted since Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] came,” midfielder Paul Pogba said, according to BBC.com. “We talked about this there’s still a long way to go but we want to stay there.

“We were very far behind and now we get back to the top four but there’s still a long way to go with big games coming up so it won’t be easy. The big teams now they just stay there. It will be the big games coming up now that decide where we end the season.”

Pogba failed to record a goal or an assist in seven consecutive appearances before Mourinho’s ouster. He scored twice against Fulham on February 9, giving him eight goals and five assists in nine EPL games under Solskjaer.

“It’s always great to score goals, most important is to win games,” Pogba said, per BBC.com. “When you score but don’t win it’s not the same feeling. I shot, I just tried with my left foot and the ball went in.

“I just focus on trying to put the ball inside the goal. This game was very important, like you can see we are fourth, even though Chelsea haven’t played. It’s a good sign, even though we have to carry on to stay there.”

The team also had an 11-match undefeated streak across all competitions before falling at home to Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on February 12 in the first leg of the sides’ Champions League round of 16 clash.

As United have ascended, Chelsea have struggled. They’ve lost three of their last four EPL matches by a combined scored 12-0.

In their most recent league match, the Blues were manhandled by Manchester City 6-0 on the road.

“It’s difficult to explain,” 27-year-old defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante said, according to Chelsea’s official website.

“They outclassed us. It was a collective failing. They outclassed us from the first minute to the last minute, and they made the difference in the first minutes of the first half. It was very difficult to come back from that.

“It’s a great disappointment and we have to react. It’s difficult to accept such a heavy defeat, but we have a lot of matches coming up to lift our heads and give us hope for good results at the end of this season.”