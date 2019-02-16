Maryland vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Fox Online Without Cable

With just one game in the loss column separating them atop the Big Ten, No. 6 Michigan and No. 24 Maryland meet for an important showdown Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Fox Sports Go

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Fox Sports Go website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Fox Sports Go app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your FuboTV, Hulu, or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the Fox digital platforms.

Maryland vs Michigan Preview

Following a 6-0 start in Big Ten play (and 17-0 overall), Michigan have dropped three of their last eight, including a 75-69 defeat at the hands of conference bottom-dwellers Penn State on Tuesday. That one saw the Wolverines produce their least efficient defensive performance of the season, as they allowed 75 points on just 66 possessions.

Still, head coach John Beilein, who was ejected at the end of the first half, wasn’t too concerned.

“No, because they’re good. Just look at the scores. It’s two points here, four points here, two points here,” he said of Penn State’s Big Ten results. “They just haven’t won games. It’s not like they’re getting blown out, and all of the sudden they come in and they’re a bottom-200 team and they end up coming in and beating us.”

He’s right. Although the Nittany Lions are last in the Big Ten with a 2-11 conference record, they’re still 59th in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency rankings. As it turns out, pretty much every game in the Big Ten is a tough one–especially on the road.

In other words, the Wolverines don’t have reason to fret after Tuesday’s result. They’re still a projected 2 seed, and they still control their own fate in the Big Ten thanks to a win over Purdue and two remaining games against Michigan State.

As for Maryland, they seem to have recovered after losing three of four in late January and early February. After going into Nebraska and beating the Cornhuskers by 15, the Terps followed that up with a 14-point drubbing of No. 12 Purdue on Tuesday.

The defense was largely the reason for both wins, as they held the Cornhuskers and Boilermakers to a combined 11-of-50 shooting from beyond the arc. In the latter, they forced Purdue–owners of one of the best offenses in the country–to a season-worst 0.86 points per possession (56 points on 65 possessions).

“It was a huge win for us,” sophomore Bruno Fernando said of the victory over Purdue. “It helps us build on our confidence for sure, the freshmen’s as well with how well they played. I think that’s a win where we can look back and realize we can stand against anybody in our conference.”

Maryland are now just a game behind Michigan (and Michigan State and Purdue) in the loss column in the Big Ten, so this is obviously a huge opportunity for Mark Turgeon’s squad. Cashing in on that opportunity against a fired-up Michigan team on the road–all four of Maryland’s conference losses have come away from home–is an extremely tall task, however.

“It was great to be home. Now we have two more on the road,” Turgeon said. “We’re comfortable out there. We are getting better, that’s all I can ask. I think there’s six games left and we are 10-4. Six games left — we’re going to see what we can do.”