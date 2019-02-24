How to Watch Michigan State vs Michigan Basketball Online for Free

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines will host in-state Big Ten rivals the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans at the Crisler Center on Sunday.

Michigan State vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines suffered a disappointing 75-69 road defeat to Penn State on February 12. But they’ve bounced back by leaning on their defense for wins over Maryland (65-52 at home) and Minnesota (69-60 on the road).

“With the guys that we have defensively right now, I think that they understand that this is the one consistent thing we can have every day,” Michigan head coach John Beilein said after the victory over the Gophers, according to The Michigan Daily.

The Wolverines surrender just 57.7 points per game, the third-lowest mark out of 353 Division I squads. Teams shoot 39.7 percent from the field against Michigan, good for 18th-best in the nation.

Junior center Jon Teske ranks 18th in Division I with 2.3 blocks per game, and he’s second with an 83.7 defensive rating, per Sports Reference.

He averaged 6.7 and 5.2 personal fouls per 40 minutes in his freshman and sophomore campaigns, respectively. He’s down to 3.3 fouls per 40 minutes this season, allowing the 7’1″ rim protector to stay on the floor.

“You just gotta kinda, I think, pick and choose where to be more aggressive,” Teske told The Michigan Daily. “The first couple minutes, you can’t be too aggressive. At the same time, you’re just not gonna give them a layup. So you just gotta wall up.

“As the game goes on, you can be a little bit more aggressive depending how many fouls you have. Fouls are gonna happen, but you can’t have bad fouls reaching in and coming down hard on someone. You just gotta protect those five fouls that you have and play your game.”

The Spartans have responded to a three-game losing streak extending from late January to early February by winning four straight.

On Wednesday, they bested Rutgers 71-60 at home behind a 28-point, eight-assist from junior guard Cassius Winston.

“I try not to get too trigger-happy,” Winston said after the win, according to The State News. “I just try to take good shots, I don’t want to take bad ones. Every now and then, I take a heat check, just in case. Like I said, keep playing basketball. Don’t let your head get too big.”

After Sunday’s meeting, the in-state rivals will play two more games then close out the regular season against one another in East Lansing.

Michigan, Michigan State, and Purdue are all 13-3 in Big Ten play, the best mark in the conference and a game and a half better then the next-best record.

“It’s another game in search of a Big Ten championship,” MSU senior forward Kenny Goins said of Sunday’s matchup, per The State News. “We’re excited for this time of year to really try and reach the highest peak that we can.”