How to Watch NBA All Star Game 2019 Online Free

Squads picked by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will square off in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT and TBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch the All Star game live on your computer, phone, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, or other streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV options:

FuboTV

TNT and TBS are two of 75-plus live channels included in FuboTV’s main package, which is largely tailored towards sports fans.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the All Star game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch all of All-Star Saturday Night on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include TNT and TBS.

You can start a free five-day trial right here (you don’t need to have a PlayStation console to sign up or watch), and you can then watch the All Star game live on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including TNT and TBS.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the All Star game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

2019 NBA All Star Game Preview

This will be the first All-Star Game for four players, and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo originally selected all of them for his squad: Brooklyn Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell, Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton, and Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons.

But the Bucks star and LeBron James agreed to a trade after they picked their sides, sending Simmons the King’s way in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

The Nets’ Russell is perhaps the most surprising All-Star. He’s enjoying a breakout season, averaging 20.3 points and 6.6 assists, both career highs, and he’s helped guide a young Nets team to a 31-30 mark, the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

“My confidence is slowly rising every game,” Russell recently told Newsday. “With us having injuries, it forces me to look in the mirror and reflect on who I can be in this league. I have the confidence to be that person, to be one of the top elite guards. I want to be in that category.”

Russell told Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson to coach him hard after coming over from the Los Angeles Lakers in a 2017 trade, which was designed to clear cap space in LA. Russell’s college coach Thad Matta and father Antonio Russell told Atkinson the same thing.

“He came in from Day 1 and said ‘I want you to coach me hard,’ and that’s what Kenny [Atkinson has] done,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said, according to the New York Post. “They’ve formed a nice bond and a good relationship. We’re seeing his leadership start to grow.”

Atkinson has taken the request for hard coaching to heart, not hesitating to bench his starting point guard when the coach feels he’s not giving his best effort.

In an eight-point January loss against the Boston Celtics, Atkinson pulled Russell with just under nine minutes remaining, when the coach felt Russell didn’t go after a rebound he should have pursued. Russell left the game with 25 points and didn’t return.

“I really prioritized myself on changing my mentality,” Russell said, per Newsday. “The mentality of like, ‘Oh, yeah, I should be in those games. I’m supposed to be playing in those games.’ I went from that to: ‘No, let’s earn it.’ If Coach doesn’t feel like I’m the best option, I’m not doing something right. Let me see how I can better myself.

“I couldn’t control when I’m put in a situation and it may look awkward, but I can control my reaction and my response, my attitude.”

Here’s how the All-Star rosters stack up:

Team LeBron

LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs

Bradley Beal, Wizards

Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Kevin Durant, Warriors

James Harden, Rockets

Kyrie Irving, Celtics

LeBron James, Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, Raptors

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Ben Simmons, 76ers

Klay Thompson, Warriors

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

Dwyane Wade, Heat

Team Giannis