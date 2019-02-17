How to Watch NBA 3-Point Contest 2019 Online Without Cable

The NBA 3-point contest will take place as part of All-Star Weekend on Saturday night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

2019 NBA 3-Point Contest Preview

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker won the event last year. He’ll be in Charlotte to defend his title.

“I’m very excited,” Booker said, according to NBA.com. “It’s a tough field with some real sharp shooters. So just defending my crown.”

The Kentucky alum participated in the 3-point contest in 2016, reaching the finals against two of the greatest 3-point shooters of all time in Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, ultimately falling to the latter.

“I’m disappointed, but I will be back,” Booker said after that contest, per NBA.com. “I’m sorry I couldn’t bring home a win for you guys, but I’ll be back next year and get one.”

Two years later, Booker again met Thompson in the finals. His opponent once again posted a score of 25, which Booker topped with a record 28 points. (The league added four extra “money balls” in 2014, upping the total possible points from 30 to 34.)

“I always said I wanted to represent my city the best I can,” Booker said after the victory, according to Arizona Sports 98.7. “So season not going how we planned, but I know a lot of the city was ready for the All-Star Weekend, having somebody participate.”

His preparation last year? Not preparing at all.

“I’m not shooting until I get there,” Booker said before the 2018 event, per NBA.com. “That’s my preparation. First year, I had the racks out, went over it, put the time on the clock. Then the year I won, I didn’t do anything. So, I’m just going to stick with that one.”

He’ll face Curry once again, as well as Curry’s brother, Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry. The Currys will be shooting in the arena of father Dell Curry’s former team — Dell is first in games played in Charlotte Hornets history and second only to Kemba Walker, another participant on Saturday, in points and 3-pointers made.

Dell serves as a color commentator for the Hornets and still lives in Charlotte, where he raised Stephen and Seth, as well as their sister Sydel Curry, who played volleyball at Elon University.

“We’ll be everywhere and all over the city throughout the week,” Stephen Curry said, according to The Mercury News. “I want to be in the moment and celebrate how 10 years in, I’m coming full-circle back where it all started back at home. I’m going to enjoy myself.”

Here’s the full list of competitors: