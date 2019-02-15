How to Watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI in US

The New Zealand cricket team will host Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the second of the sides’ three ODIs.

For those in the United States, the match is scheduled to start Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including international cricket, every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match — and every other match of the Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand series — on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match will be available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+ afterward.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Preview

The Black Caps bested the Tigers by eight wickets in the sides’ first ODI, catching Bangladesh’s 232 with 33 balls to spare.

“We are not used to this kind of pace bowling,” Bangladeshi wicket keeper Mohammad Mithun said, according to The Daily Star. “150 km/h pace … all of their bowlers bowl at 140 plus. We are used to conditions in Bangladesh so we regularly play 130 km/h hour deliveries. So, it’s normal to face problems while playing 140 or 150 km/h deliveries.”

Mithun amassed a team-high 62 runs off 90 balls, but only one teammate, Mohammad Saifuddin (41 off 58), posted more than 30 runs.

“Everyone knows that their pacers get a lot of swing with the new ball,” Mithun added. “We lost too many wickets due to the swinging ball and went to the back foot. It was difficult to comeback since we were losing wickets regularly. If we had big partnerships then we could have recovered.”

In his return from a back injury, Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill collected six fours and and three sixes en route to 117 off 115 balls.

“Martin was brilliant, a fantastic hundred, and the contributions (from teammates) around that were really good as well,” Black Caps captain Kane Williamson said, according to SuperSport.

Guptill now has 15 ODI centuries. Despite the impressive performance, the 32-year-old indicated after the match that the pitch conditions at McLean Park in Napier were hardly ideal for batting.

“It was slow and we had to work hard on it,” Guptill said, according to the International Cricket Council’s website. “We were able to get through the first 10 overs without losing a wicket, and then push on for a big partnership that set up the game.”

Guptill added: “Today was good. We were able to push through a tough period. It wasn’t easy to bat out there, with the sun coming down. But we were able to bat through that and make sure we set the platform. We also ensured it got easy for us towards the end.

“We just batted through, to be fair. I have batted at that time before. It is not much fun. But if you push on through, you can get through it. It was playable.”

The sides should expect dissimilar conditions at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, according to Rupert Bool, the site’s head groundsman and curator.

“I never like to pick a total as you often fail as a groundsman predicting a total, but we feel like we have done good and this venue has produced better results in the past,” Bool told The Daily Star. “Hopefully it can be a 300-total pitch as we have seen that in the past but again I never put a number. We are hoping for lots of runs and better enough for everybody.”