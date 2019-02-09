How to Watch New Zealand vs India 3rd T20 Online in USA

The New Zealand cricket team will host India at Seddon Park in Hamilton for a decisive third T20I.

New Zealand vs India 3rd T20 Preview

The Black Caps opened the T20I series with an 80-run throttling of India at Wellington Regional Stadium — the largest defeat in the Men in Blue’s T20I history — fueled by Tim Seifert’s stellar 84 from 43 balls.

But India tied the series up at Eden Park, limiting New Zealand to 158 runs and winning by seven wickets.

“These days, on a ground like Eden Park, you want to be defending a score that’s above par, most of the time, if you bat first, and I’d say we were about 20 runs below par,” Black Caps right-arm spinner Ish Sodhi said, according to Stuff.

“When you are below par you need to get wickets at the top and that power play becomes crucial, and we didn’t manage to get wickets and they played a pretty measured power play and set themselves up for the middle of the innings.”

The Men in Blue were already halfway to the target when Sodhi claimed his side’s first wicket in the 10th over.

Rohit Sharma scored 50 off 29 balls for India. Rishabh Pant scored 40 not out and MS Dhoni notched 20 not out to send the series to a decisive third match at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

“If you can continue to take wickets, you’re always in the game,” Sodhi added.

“It’s generally quite hard to come in and hit the ball out of the park from ball one, so once I got that wicket I was hoping we’d get a couple more reasonably quickly, but Rishabh Pant came in and played a pretty mature innings, so so be it, it wasn’t our night.”

The 26-year-old Sodhi suggested his side shouldn’t overreact to the recent defeat.

“It’s pretty hard to criticize too much,” he said, per Stuff.

“In the last game we played a fantastic game of cricket, we got 220 on the board, and we ended up bowling them out as well, so that was a really complete performance.

“We can pick apart everything tonight, and approach the game on Sunday really differently, but I think if we keep going in with our consistent approach then performances like Wellington aren’t too far away.”

The Men in Blue’s lone loss in the teams’ preceding five-ODI series came at Seddon Park, by eight wickets.

“We have played in Hamilton and there won’t be any surprise element as far as the pitch is concerned,” Indian left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed said, according to the Hindustan Times. “Also having won the second game gives us confidence going into the final match.”