How to Watch NFL Network Super Bowl Pregame Show Online

The NFL Network’s Super Bowl pregame coverage starts at 9 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of NFL Network on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The NFL Network is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 75-plus total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream NFL Network on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch most programming up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Sling TV

The NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” base package.

You can start a free seven-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

Host Rich Eisen and analysts Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, and Steve Mariucci will start their coverage of Super Bowl 53 bright and early on Sunday.

Warner can offer more insight than most to this Super Bowl — he took the Rams to two Super Bowls, back when they were in St. Louis. In the first, he earned Super Bowl MVP honors the only other time the game was played in Atlanta, in 2000. In the second, he lost to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in the duo’s first of nine big games together. He also brought the Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl in 2009.

Warner will interview Los Angeles coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff during the broadcast; Belichick and Brady will get interviewed on the show as well.

On Tuesday, Warner offered advice to Goff on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“I think the one thing I would tell him is that you have to realize this game is like every other game when you get between the line,” Warner said, according to Yahoo Sports. “There’s ebbs and flows of every game.

“I look back to my three Super Bowls. The first one, we were ahead 16-0. It was tied 16-16 in the fourth quarter. Just talked about the one in 2001. We were down 17-3, tied up at 17-17 with two minutes to go. And then the one against Pittsburgh later, we were down 10 at halftime, took the lead with two and a half minutes to go in the game.

“Every game, even big games like this with high stakes, they have their ebbs and flows. Momentum shifts very quickly, and that’s what I would tell him. You’ve got to ride the waves of the Super Bowl, no matter which way it goes.”

Following the 2001 season, Brady’s first as a starter, the Patriots topped Warner’s Rams on an Adam Vinatieri field goal as time expired.

“At that point in time, [Brady] was asked to manage games, make a few plays, and they were going to win other ways,” Warner said, according to Newsday. “Now they’ve asked him to do anything and everything. Sometimes you have to throw 50 times. He’s so in command now of whatever they ask him to do. Primarily he can carry you with his right arm. He was not that guy early in his career, as most guys aren’t. But now he’s as good as anybody.

“My impression of him at that time was not that he was going to be the greatest quarterback to ever play.”