How to Watch Ohio vs Miami OH Basketball Online

In-state Mid-American Conference rivals the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Ohio Bobcats will meet at the former’s Millett Hall on Saturday.

Ohio vs Miami OH Preview

It’ll be the first game in a week for the Bobcats (11-10 overall, 3-6 in MAC play), who fell to the Akron Zips 65-53 at home last Saturday. Ohio shot just 20-of-53 (37.7 percent) from the field.

“It hurt me really bad to see the score and see the crowd,” senior forward Doug Taylor said, according to school newspaper The Post. “I just felt like me and the team let everybody down. We should have put on a better show for the people who came out. Just because of the 50th anniversary. That was the most people we’ve seen in The Convo in a while, so we have to have more intensity.”

Sophomore forward Jason Carter led Ohio with 18 points and 10 rebounds, tying for the team lead with two blocks. None of his teammates scored in double figures.

The Bobcats have lost two in a row, and four of their last six.

“[The week between games] gives us a chance to refocus a little bit, really hammer out the offensive issues we’ve been having, get some more shooting in,” head coach Saul Phillips told The Post this week. “Whether we like it or not, [the time off] is needed.”

Freshman guard Jason Preston came off the bench to add six points and a pair of assists in 26 minutes. In his last four contests, he’s averaged 6.8 points, 4 assists, and just 1.3 turnovers, playing 28 minutes per game.

“We’re at the midway point, so you’re always looking at your [freshmen] trying to figure out how much they have left in the tank,” Phillips added. “Hopefully, a week like this allows him to maybe get that tank a little fuller so that we can gun it down the stretch with him. I’m very interested in playing him bigger minutes down the stretch.”

The RedHawks (12-11, 4-6) lost their first four conference games. They then won four of their next five before falling at Kent State 70-67 on Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Nike Sibande led Miami with 19 points, eight rebounds, and two steals.

“If you look at the last five games, I think our attention to detail, and from a defensive standpoint, has all been on point,” head coach Jack Owens said before the Tuesday defeat, according to The Miami Student. “The guys are competing. They’re doing their jobs for the most part. We just have to continue to get better, and that’s where we’re at.”