How to Watch Orlando Apollos vs San Antonio Commanders AAF Game Online

The Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio Commanders will host the Orlando Apollos at the Alamodome on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via any of the following options:

AAF Digital Platforms

You can watch all AAF games on your computer via AAF.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Alliance of American Football app.

PlayStation Vue

Of PlayStation Vue’s four different channel packages, the upper three bundles include CBS Sports Network. Additionally, CBS (all four bundles), TNT (all four bundles) and NFL Network (upper three bundles), which will broadcast the other AAF games, are also available.

You can start a free five-day trial right here (you don’t need to have a PlayStation console to sign up or watch), and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 75 total channels via the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Additionally, CBS, TNT and NFL Network, which will broadcast the other AAF games, are also included.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS Sports Network, TNT and CBS.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Orlando Apollos vs San Antonio Commanders Preview

The Apollos dominated in Week 1, outscoring the rest of the AAF’s eight teams in a 40-6 victory over the Atlanta Legends.

Linebacker Terence Garvin, who has 75 NFL games and four starts to his credit, intercepted a league-high two passes and made 11 tackles, which tied for the league lead in Week 1.

“He had a really nice game,” Apollos defensive coordinator Bob Sanders said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “That’s the standard. We always say, ‘The standard’s the standard,’ and that’s the standard for him. He came out and played well.”

Garvin claimed the league’s first ever Defensive Player of the Week award.

“It’s exciting,” Garvin said of the honor, per the Sentinel. “I’m happy about it; I appreciate it. I know there’s a lot more work to be done, so I’m excited to get back to work.”

He added: “I think our coaches just really prepared us. We really had a good idea of what [Atlanta] wanted to do – different things they had in mind, different tendencies.”

The Apollos are led by Steve Spurrier, who coached Florida to a national championship in 1996 and has also helmed Duke, South Carolina, the NFL’s Washington Redskins, and the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits.

He’s now 6-0 in his head coaching debuts with new teams.

“Even won with the Redskins,” Spurrier said with a laugh, according to the Associated Press. “That’s not easy to do.”

His Week 2 opponents also put up a sterling defensive performance in Week 1; the Commanders bested the San Diego Fleet 15-6 at the Alamodome.

“San Antonio appears to be one of the best teams,” Spurrier said, according to the Sentinel. “They’re probably saying the same thing I am: that they don’t know how good they can be. But their defense was really outstanding, just like ours was in the first game.”

In an effort to protect quarterbacks, the AAF limits teams’ ability to generate pass rushes. Defenses can’t rush more than five players, defensive backs can’t blitz, and adjacent linebackers can’t rush the quarterback in the same play.

That didn’t stop the Commanders from sacking Fleet quarterbacks Mike Bercovici and Philip Nelson six times in Week 1. No other team had more than three sacks.

Former Texas A&M linebacker Shaan Washington had a team-high two quarterback takedowns. Winston Craig, a former Richmond standout, collected one and a half.

“As a D-lineman, it just makes you have to rush by yourself a lot,” Craig said of the restrictions on rushing quarterbacks, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “For me, I enjoy it. It lets me try to use my skillset to rush the passer. It takes away from some of the blitzes, but at the end of the day, you’re still playing football. You’ll find a way.”