How to Watch Penn vs Yale Basketball Online

The Yale Bulldogs will host Ivy League rivals the Penn Quakers at John J. Lee Amphitheater on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games — and several other sports — every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games — including Penn vs Yale — that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Penn vs Yale Preview

The Bulldogs fell to Harvard 65-49 on February 1 to snap an eight-game winning streak. Yale shot just 18-of-59 (30.5 percent) from the field and 4-of-23 (17.4 percent) from three-point range.

They bounced back a day later, shooting 35-of-65 (53.8 percent) from the floor and 11-of-23 (47.8 percent) from deep to down Dartmouth 89-68 on the road.

“The most important lesson we took from the Harvard game was that we have to stay together as a team and be ready to go with a high level of focus and energy at the start of every game,” junior guard Eric Monroe said this week, according to the Yale Daily News. “It was definitely a reminder for us that we have to be 100 percent locked in for every play of every game, so, hopefully, we can learn from the loss and be ready to go when they play us here.”

Junior guard Miye Oni poured in a career-high 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting against the Big Green, adding nine rebounds, four assists, and a pair of steals.

In the team’s next game, on Friday night, Oni set a new career high with 35 points in a 74-60 victory over Princeton at home.

“Miye is a very interesting and dynamic player,” Jones said, per the New Haven Register. “I think he is starting to play with the confidence that he should be playing with. He puts a little too much pressure on himself from time to time but now he is playing with a calm mindset which is really helping him.”

The Quakers started the season 10-2 before hitting a four-game skid. They’ve since responded by winning four of their last five. On Friday night, they upended Brown 92-82 on the road behind a 21-point effort from guard Devon Goodman. The junior added four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

“[Goodman] has been terrific,” Penn head coach Steve Donahue said, according to school newspaper The Daily Pennsylvanian. “I think for all the minutes he plays — and he’s such a great defender first and foremost — he’s just become a consistent half-court guard. I thought his passes were excellent tonight; he shot the ball well and played with confidence.”

The Quakers shot 31-of-53 (58.5 percent) from the field, totaling 18 assists.

“When we play well, we move the ball and make good decisions,” Donahue told the paper. “I thought [our passing] was really good. [Brown] gets in you, and they’re a very good defensive team. I think having two bigs that can pass is really helpful because [Brown] really gets into your guards and they trap ball screens. … If you can’t pass, it’s difficult to score against them.”