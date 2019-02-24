How to Watch San Antonio Commanders vs San Diego Fleet AAF Game Online

The San Diego Fleet will look to avenge a Week 1 loss when they host the San Antonio Commanders at SDCCU Stadium in Week 3 of Alliance of American Football action.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via any of the following options:

AAF Digital Platforms

You can watch all AAF games on your computer via AAF.com, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device via the Alliance of American Football app.

San Antonio Commanders vs San Diego Fleet Preview

These sides met in San Antonio in Week 1, resulting in a 15-9 Commanders victory.

A week later, the Fleet bounced back by besting the Atlanta Legends at home in San Diego’s first professional football game since the San Diego Chargers became the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017.

“It was a great fan base today,” running back Ja’Quan Gardner said, according to USA Today. “We knew they were excited to have football back over here.”

The 5’7″ back carried the ball 15 times for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the victory. Gardner starred at Division II school Humboldt State in Arcata, California, from 2014 to 2017, amassing 5,495 rushing yards on 6.2 yards per carry. He ran in 72 touchdowns and caught another four.

“It’s not the end goal, but a stepping stone,” Gardner said of his AAF career, according to the Times-Standard. “I’m getting an opportunity to showcase myself with this Alliance league. If I get my shot to prove it, I’m going to show that I can play the game of football.”

The San Francisco 49ers signed the running back in late August 2018 but cut him just days later.

“The experience was great,” Gardner said of his brief NFL stint, per the Times-Standard. “I got a little taste of what it’s like to be at the highest level. I knew what it was going into it, being signed the last week of the preseason. So I kind of knew, I was just hoping that maybe I’d get a couple carries. But that didn’t happen.”

The Commanders fell on the road against the Orlando Apollos 37-29 in Week 2. They amassed 175 yards on the ground and 398 yards of total offense, but didn’t score in the last 24 minutes of play as Orlando closed the game on a 20-0 run.

“No loss is ever good, but this is definitely one that you can learn from,” Commanders defensive lineman Joey Mbu said, according to WOAI. “We’ll get back to practice and learn how to finish better.”

The former Houston standout has appeared in nine NFL games.

Former Texas kicker Nick Rose has gone 6-for-6 for San Antonio through two games, including a 50-yarder in Week 2. He logged 10 NFL games in 2017 across stints with two teams.

“You strive to have a little bit of security, but it’s the NFL,” Rose said according to the San Antonio Express-News. “You’re never going to have full security, ever. It doesn’t matter if you don’t miss for three years straight. It really doesn’t. You can be gone the next day.”