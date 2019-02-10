Seattle Seawolves vs NOLA Gold Rugby Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NOLA Gold will host the Seattle Seawolves in Major League Rugby action on Sunday.

The match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including Major League Rugby, every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Seattle Seawolves vs NOLA Gold Preview

Last year, the Seawolves claimed the title in Major League Rugby’s inaugural season.

“Our team is a great example of what can potentially happen (in Major League Rugby),” said Phil Mack, a scrumhalf who also serves as an assistant coach, according to The Seattle Times. “We have some of the most enthusiastic fans I have seen anywhere — and that’s a testament to the sports fans in Seattle. In general in the USA, I think it’s just a matter of exposure and getting people to games or watching it on TV.”

The 33-year-old Mack is a Canadian rugby legend. He’s led his national team to a pair of Pan American Games gold medals, and last year he captained the squad as they advanced to this year’s World Cup.

After leading the Seawolves to MLR’s first championship, Mack was nominated for the MTRWestern Sports Star of the Year award, along with fellow Seattle athletes like Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

“It’s a pretty humbling experience when you look at the list of other nominees, and see my name up there,” Mack said, according to The Seattle Times.

“For me, it’s great to just put rugby on the map. Maybe a few more people will take notice to what rugby is, and to get this far (nominated for the award) is a win in itself.”

Before the season started, Mack told the Tukwila Reporter that he expected his side to have a target on their back.

“I think anytime you win something the following year it’s probably a bit more difficult to do it, just given the teams are going to be circling their calendars,” Mack said. “I think it’s a matter of managing egos and making sure we are still working as hard as we did last year and keeping that hunger to succeed.”

The Seawolves opened their season with a 20-18 victory in a title game rematch with the Glendale Raptors. They fell their next time out, 17-13, to the San Diego Legion.

“It’s early in the season, and we’re not giving up after losing one game,” Mack said, per The Seattle Times. “We have a number of things to fix still, and as the season goes on, every team will get better, us included. I definitely think we have it in our armor to make a good run at this.”

The Gold currently sit atop the standings. They spoiled the Toronto Arrows’ MLR debut with a 36-31 victory, then topped the Raptors 40-31.

Taylor Howden notched a pair of tries in the latter victory to earn MLR player of the week honors.