How to Watch Super Bowl 2019 in Spanish Without Cable

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will meet in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday.

In the United States, the Spanish-language broadcast of the game will be on ESPN Deportes, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2019 Online in Spanish

How to Watch Super Bowl 2019 Online in English

The English-language broadcast of the game will be on CBS.

Super Bowl LIII Preview

Seventeen years ago, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots kicked off their dynasty with a 20-17 upset win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXVI. At that time, current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was seven years old. Head coach Sean McVay was 16.

In other words, there’s a bit of difference between these two teams in the experience department.

Brady and Belichick alone have been to eight Super Bowls together, going 5-3 in those games. They have more Super Bowl victories (five) than the entire Rams roster has players with Super Bowl experience (four; Aqib Talib, CJ Anderson, Brandin Cooks, Sam Shields).

“Probably, throughout the week, it gives them an advantage,” Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth said. “They kind of know this week. They know when things are a little anxious, when to kind of, `Hey, turn it on and get ready to play.’ They probably have a process and plan for the week.”

Nevertheless, McVay doesn’t seem the lack of experience as an issue, pointing to the poise of his quarterback.

“He’s an unfazed quarterback. I think his way to have success and handle adversity the same demonstrates that poise and confidence you want from your quarterback.”

Goff’s numbers in the playoff wins over the Cowboys and Saints haven’t been spectacular, as he’s thrown for 483 yards, one touchdown and one interception. But two game-tying drives late in the fourth quarter against the Saints proved he’s certainly comfortable in the most tense moments.

Nevertheless, most are expecting the Pats to get Super Bowl ring No. 6, tying them with Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL history. New England opened as one-point underdogs, but the line quickly moved in their direction, and they now stand as three-point favorites.

Still, while the experience and momentum are in the Patriots’ favor, it would be a mistake to write off McVay’s squad.

The Rams were three-point underdogs in the NFC Championship against the Saints, and that worked out pretty well for them. Moreover, history is on LA’s side, as seven of the last 10 Super Bowl underdogs have gone on to win.

Put it all together, and it’s a fascinating matchup in the biggest game of the year. It could potentially serve as a passing-of-the-torch moment for the youthful Rams, or it could serve as yet another boost to Brady and Belichick’s greatest-of-all-time resumes.