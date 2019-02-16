How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs Wofford Basketball Online

The Wofford Terriers will host the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Saturday for a clash of the Southern Conference’s best squads.

UNC Greensboro vs Wofford Preview

The only undefeated team in SoCon play, the Terriers (22-4 overall, 14-0 in the conference) are coming off a 95-84 victory over VMI.

They shot a blistering 15-of-29 (51.7 percent) from 3-point range. Wofford’s 41.6 percent shooting from deep on the season is the second-best mark in the nation.

“I was proud of our guys for not hanging their heads,” VMI head coach Dan Earl said, according to the Augusta Free Press. “[The Terriers] are a good team and a veteran team and obviously undefeated in the conference. Unfortunately, we dug ourselves too big of a hole to climb out of, so we can learn from that.”

Five of Wofford’s 15 threes belonged to senior guard Fletcher Magee, who leads the team at 19.9 points per game.

In last week’s 83-56 home victory over Western Carolina, Magee needed to hit six 3-pointers to pass JJ Redick for second on the list of Division I’s all-time leaders in made triples.

He went 8-of-11 from long range, scoring 30 points.

“I was a big fan of Allen Iverson and LeBron James, but I knew I wouldn’t ever have the capability to do what they were doing,” Magee said, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. “I focused in on Redick. I really liked his game and respected it. As I got older, I watched more and more of his film. I tried to take the things he does, moving off the ball and stuff, and I wanted to be like that.”

Magee added: “When they said I passed [Redick], it was definitely a surreal moment.”

At 465 made 3-pointers, Magee now trails only Travis Bader, the guard who hit 504 triples for Oakland University from 2010 to 2014.

If Magee maintains his 2018-19 pace of 4.4 threes per game, he’ll need nine or 10 more games this season to surpass Bader, meaning his setting a new record could depend on Wofford’s success in the postseason.

The Spartans (22-4, 11-2) are second in the conference. They’d won eight in a row and 15 of their last 16 before falling to Furman 67-57 on the road on Thursday.

“There’s no time to sit back and lick your wounds,” UNCG head coach Wes Miller said, according to the News & Record. “You’re going into a game now with a team who’s had a better year than even Furman has. Wofford hasn’t lost all year at home. We’ve got to try to win at Wofford now, which in some ways poses an even bigger challenge.”

UNCG fell at home to Wofford 72-43 on January 10, their only other conference loss.