How to Watch USA vs Panama FIBA World Cup Qualifier Online

Team USA will play Panama in Greensboro, North Carolina, in their penultimate qualifier for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. It won’t be broadcast on regular cable TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sports, including all of FIBA 2019 qualifying.

USA vs Panama Preview

Team USA summoned 13 NBA G League players to represent the nation in their last two games of qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, including four who’ve played in qualifiers before: Reggie Hearn (Stockton Kings), Xavier Munford (Wisconsin Herd), Cameron Reynolds (Stockton Kings), and Travis Trice (Austin Spurs).

“It’s obviously helpful to have four players returning who have previous World Cup Qualifying game experience and I’m also looking forward to working with our new players,” head coach Jeff Van Gundy said, according to the FIBA website.

The team had a training camp at the University of Miami from February 15-19 before traveling to Greensboro, North Carolina, where they’ll play Panama on February 22 and Argentina on February 25. Team USA has already earned a berth in the 2019 World Cup in China.

“Whether it is demonstrated by the players who have returned, or the eagerness of the new players to represent the United States, I’ve really been struck by the commitment and the excitement our players have shown in being part of the process of qualifying the USA for the 2019 FIBA World Cup,” Van Gundy said, per the FIBA website.

Nine players are getting their first taste of qualifying action: Josh Adams (Raptors 905), Kyle Casey (Memphis Hustle), Chris Chiozza (Capital City Go-Go), Charles Cooke (Sioux Falls Skyforce), Michael Frazier II (Rio Grande Valley Vipers), D.J. Hogg (Delaware Blue Coats), Tanner McGrew (Salt Lake City Stars), Chinanu Onuaku (Greensboro Swarm), and Emanuel Terry (Sioux Falls Skyforce).

“Never thought in a million years I would be able to represent USA, but I’m beyond excited,” McGrew wrote on Twitter on February 12. “Thank you to the [Salt Lake City Stars] for taking a chance on me.”

The last time these squads met, Team USA demolished Panama 78-48 in the second round of qualifying on September 17.

“It feels great. It moves us that much closer to qualifying,” Hearn said, per the Associated Press. “It moves us that much closer to the US getting to the World Cup and getting the whole thing.”

The Northwestern alum, who appeared in three games for the Detroit Pistons in 2017-18, led Team USA with 12 points.

Eleven members of the squad played at least 11 minutes, and none played more than 23.

“I think our greatest strength is our depth,” Van Gundy said, per AP. “Again, we’ve pretty much done this throughout. We play 10 or 11 guys, anywhere from 10 or 11 minutes up to the low 20s. We try to take advantage of our depth.”