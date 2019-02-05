How to Watch American Soul BET Series Online Without Cable

American Soul, a new scripted drama series about Don Cornelius and his creation of the groundbreaking music and dance show Soul Train, is set to make its anticipated debut.

‘American Soul’ Preview

As Julie Hinds of the Detroit Free Press put it, American Soul is what would happen “if Empire married This Is Us and invited Nashville and the movie Sparkle to the wedding.

The show tells the story of Don Cornelius (played by Sinqua Walls) and his creation of Soul Train, one of the most important shows in the history of television. At a time when African-Americans were relegated to not much more than guest roles on TV shows, Soul Train provided an opportunity for young, talented black artists to take center stage and show off their musical and dance skills.

“The show mattered so much,” said R&B star Kelly Price, who plays the role of Brianne Clarke in the new series. “It was black and not watered down or dumbed down. It was cornrows and bold colors and afros and bell bottoms and stacked shoes. That’s what we wanted. Don presented us in our rawest, uncut, purest forms.”

While the show serves as a Cornelius biopic, it also goes beyond that with fictional elements. Price plays the overprotective mom of Simone (Katlyn Nichol) and Kendall (Jelani Winston), who hope to become famous singers, while Iantha Richardson (This Is Us) plays Tessa, a dance coordinator who experiences disrespect from her superiors.

“My assistant said, ‘Make it ‘Mad Men with music,’” co-creator Devon Greggory said. “That show wasn’t just about Don Draper. That opened up my mind on what this could be.”

Another compelling element, American Soul is home to a number of star artists playing legendary figures in history. Destiny Child’s Kelly Rowland takes on the recurring role as Gladys Knight, while her former colleague Michelle Williams plays Diana Ross. K. Michelle plays Martha Reeves, and Bobby Brown plays Rufus Thomas.

The first season is scheduled for 10 episodes. It’s executive produced by Greggory (who also wrote the pilot), Jonathan Prince and Jesse Collins, while Tony Cornelius–Don’s son–also serves as a co-executive producer