How to Watch Boomerang TV Show Online Without Cable

A TV sequel to the 1992 Eddie Murphy movie of the same name, Boomerang, which is produced by Halle Berry and Lena Waithe, will make its anticipated series premiere on Tuesday night.

The series premieres with its first two episodes at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET on BET.

‘Boomerang’ Preview

Boomerang serves as a TV reboot to the 1992 movie of the same name, which featured Eddie Murphy and Halle Berry.

The series follows Bryson, played by Tequan Richmond (Everybody Hates Chris, General Hospital), and Simone, played by Tetona Jackson (All Night). The former is the son of Robin Givens’ Jacqueline character from the original film, while the latter is the daughter of Murphy’s Marcus and Berry’s Angela characters.

Murphy isn’t expected to appear on the show, and neither are fellow alums of the movie such as Givens, Chris Rock, Martin Lawrence, Grace Jones or David Alan Grier, but Berry–who is attached to the project as an executive producer–is a maybe.

“You might see me at some point,” she said. “I can’t speak for anybody else from the cast, I can only speak for myself. And I’m so proud of the show. And you might see me, you might see me — for sure.”

Joining Berry as an executive producer is Emmy winner Lena Waithe, who also co-wrote the pilot along with Ben Cory Jones (Hand of God, Underground, Insecure). Waithe has enjoyed immense recent success as a co-writer and actor in Netflix’s Master of None, and as the creator of Showtime’s The Chi, so her involvement here certainly builds anticipation for the new show.

And while many will disappointed that much of the original cast will be absent, Waithe urges fans to view this as a separate experience.

“But I always tell people, ‘If you wanna see Grace Jones, and Eartha [Kitt] — may she rest — and Halle and Eddie and Robin, go watch the movie,” she said. “If you wanna see some fresh faces and a new take on the movie, come watch the show.”

She also explained that her goal is to stay true enough to the original to help convince some of the original cast to join for a second season.

“[Hopefully] they’ll say, ‘Oh, this is so dope. I’m gonna make sure I’m on Season 2,'” she said. “That’s a goal. I was like, ‘I wanna make something so good that Eddie is like, ‘Alright, yeah, that’s lit, that’s lit.’ But I hope he knows that to me it’s, like, we wanted to be– we wanted LeBron James to be to the series what Michael Jordan is to the movie. You know what I’m saying? It’s like, we may not be that, but you can see in the way we move, in the way we shoot, in the way we run, we’re very inspired by those that came before us.”

The first two episodes are titled “Pilot” and “Game Night.”