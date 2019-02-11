How to Watch ‘Counting On’ Season 9 Online

Season 9 of Counting On premieres on February 11, 2019, on the TLC network, with all-new episodes of the hit show. The couples are back and celebrating major milestones in their lives, from weddings to new babies. For those who are fans of the show but do not have cable subscriptions or login information for watching TLC online, there are still cable-free options for you. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch AXS TV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

TLC is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include TLC. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

For those who want to know more information on the show, read on for episode descriptions, cast details and other info below.

“COUNTING ON” SEASON 9 COUNTDOWN TO THE NEW SEASON: On February 11, 2019, from 7:59 – 9 p.m. ET/PT, this pre-season special will air. The Xfinity synopsis of the special reads, “An exclusive sneak peek at the season premiere; Jessa, Joe, Joy, and their spouses cook dishes inspired by their honeymoons for “Dinner Around the World”; Joe and Kendra welcome a baby boy.”

“COUNTING ON” SEASON 9 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Love Is in the Air” and the plot synopsis of the episode states, “With the due date near, Jinger and Jeremy get ready to meet baby Vuolo; John whisks Abbie away on a surprise trip to ask for her hand in marriage; Jinger’s labor takes an unexpected turn.”

“COUNTING ON” SEASON 9 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 of the show airs on February 18, 2018 and the title of the episode is “Jinger Has a Baby”. The official description of the episode states, “The hills are alive for Josiah and Lauren as they go on their Austrian honeymoon; while there, they re-enact scenes from The Sound of Music and visit with a local family; Jinger worries she won’t have the smooth labor she was hoping for.”

“COUNTING ON” SEASON 9 EPISODE 3: “Sleepless in Laredo” is the name of episode 3 this season and it is set to air on February 25, 2019. The description of what to expect on this episode says, “Jinger and Jeremy get a dose of reality as they adjust to life as new parents; Ben tutors the Duggar kids and they must use their math skills to cook a meal for 40 people; later at dinner, one couple makes a special announcement.”

“COUNTING ON” SEASON 9 EPISODE 4: The fourth episode this season is called “Love and Loss” and the description of the episode reads, “Jessa, Lauren, Kendra and Jana pair off with some of the little kids and go head to head to create a groom’s cake for John and Abbie’s wedding; Josiah and Lauren’s worlds are shaken up when they reveal some tragic news.” It is scheduled to air on March 4, 2019.