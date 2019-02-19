How to Watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI in US

The New Zealand cricket team will host Bangladesh at University Oval in Dunedin for the sides’ third and final ODI.

For those in the United States, the match is scheduled to start Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including international cricket, every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match — and every other match of the Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand series — on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match will be available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+ afterward.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Preview

The Black Caps will be attempting a sweep, having comfortably won each of the first two ODIs by eight wickets.

In the first, opening batsman Martin Guptill went off for 117 runs off 116 balls in Napier. He improved upon that performance in Christchurch in the second ODI, going for 118 off 88 balls, including 14 fours and four sixes.

“[Saturday] felt a bit like the me of a couple of years ago, which is pleasing to be able to feel that and hopefully I can just keep pushing on from here,” Guptill said, according to Newshub.

“I went away [after the Indian series] and had a look at some footage and found a couple of things to work on, and made sure I drilled those in while I was at home and came back – and so far it’s working.”

Black Caps bowler Lockie Ferguson picked up a team-high three wickets and surrendered 43 in 10 overs.

He notched two wickets in the opening ODI.

“We have some of the best swing bowlers in the world but swinging the new ball isn’t my strength,” Ferguson said, according to Sky Sports. “My position comes after them. I have been working on my death-over options.

“I think [taking wickets] is part of my role, for sure. To be a bit of an aggressor and create chances. But by no means do I have a free role to go for plenty of runs. I think that still a big part of my work is to create the opportunity and also be economical.”

The Tigers managed just 226 runs in 49.4 overs in the second ODI, on the heels of a 232-run performance in 48.5 overs.

“It is not that the wicket is very tough,” Bangladeshi batsman Sabbir Rahman said, according to The Daily Star. “The first 10 overs are difficult for any team, be it at home or away. We are trying that if we can recover in the first ten overs and our batsmen can play the last 40 overs and if we can play the last 10 overs nicely then we can fight back.”

The Black Caps got to 229 runs in just 36.1 overs in the second match. But Rahman refused to blame his side’s struggles on their bowlers’ inexperience in New Zealand.

“It is not that we are not able to adjust to the condition here,” he said, per The Daily Star. “Everything is alright but we are not able to execute our plan properly. Hopefully, if we can execute our plan properly than we can play good cricket and in the next match we will try to avoid being whitewashed and end the series 2-1.”