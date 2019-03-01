How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 11 Online

Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres in a two-hour episode, on February 28, 2019, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT, on the VH1 network. As usual, a new cast of queens gathers to compete for a grand prize of $100,000. RuPaul, along with a panel of judges and celebrity guests, puts the queens through tests and competitions, narrowing the group down to just one winner by the end of the season. For those who are fans of the show and want to watch but don’t have a cable subscription, there are still options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch VH1 live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

VH1 is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

VH1 is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For more information on what to expect this season, episode descriptions and other cast details, read on below.

“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE” SEASON 11 JUDGES & CAST: The judges for this season are RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley.

“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE” SEASON 11 CONTESTANTS: This season’s contestants consist of A’Keria C. Davenport, Ariel Versace, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Honey Davenport, Kahanna Montrese, Mercedes Iman Diamond, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Shuga Cain, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Soju, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Yvie Oddly.

“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE” SEASON 11 CELEBRITY GUESTS: A ton of big celebrities appear this season as guest judges and special guests. They include Miley Cyrus, Bobby Moynihan, Sydelle Noel, Kandi Burruss, Cara Delevingne, Guillermo Diaz, Clea DuVall, Fortune Feimster, Tony Hale, Cheyenne Jackson, Katherine Langford, Natasha Lyonne, Joel McHale, Elvira, Mirai Nagasu, Tiffany Pollard, Adam Rippon, Gina Rodriguez, Troye Sivan, Wanda Sykes, Amber Valletta, Lena Waithe, Travis Wall, and Rachel Maddow.

“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE” SEASON 11 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Whatcha Unpackin?” and the plot description of the episode reads, “Miley Cyrus goes undercover in the workroom to spy on the new cast of queens competing for $100,000; the first test is to create signature looks from materials belonging to former Drag Race legends.”

“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE” SEASON 11 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is set to air on March 7, 2019 and the title of it is “Why It Gotta Be Black, Panther?”