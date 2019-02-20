How to Watch ‘Survivor’ 2019 CBS Premiere Online

Season 38 of Survivor‘s theme is “Edge of Extinction” and the premiere of the new season airs on February 20, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The new season combines a bunch of newbies with some veteran survivalists as well. For those who want to watch the show tonight but do not have a cable subscription or any login information, you still have options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Ahead of the big premiere, longtime show host Jeff Probst spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the new season and said, “We look at Survivor as this amazing social experiment that is defined by a few key elements: a group of people who are forced to work together but must vote each other out. Over the years it has also evolved into a complex game of strategy. Edge of Extinction continues this evolution by continuing to combine the physical and the mental alongside the strategy.”

The location of the new season of the show is Fiji again, as it is a favorite location for production. Host Probst previously explained to Entertainment Weekly, in 2017, why Fiji has been his top choice. He said that, “The real truth of the world is, when we started Survivor 18 years ago, there were lots of places we could go. It’s been two decades. It’s a different world. There are not as many places we can go for lots of reasons — the economy, population, political unrest, weather patterns.”

While many see Probst as the showrunner, he told Entertainment Weekly that it’s really field producer Riley Munday who “runs the show”. Probst gushed over Munday, saying, “Her story’s amazing. Started as a Dream Teamer. Now she runs the show. She has so much stuff going on and she runs this army as though it was just a backyard picnic with some friends.” The long-running hit series is like a well-oiled machine at this point, according to production, especially when it comes to the behind-the-scenes work. It’s the new twists, contestants, and challenges that change the game for everyone, from the viewers to the crew.

While Survivor is just getting into a new season, the show is already casting for next season, according to San Francisco CBS Local. The requirements listed for auditioning state, “You must be 18 years or older to audition. Please check eligibility requirements here. You must be a United States citizen and be living in the United States. You must pre-register before the event in order to audition. Each applicant is encouraged to creatively express why they should be considered for the show.” So, if you’re hoping to become a survivalist, casting calls are a good way to go.