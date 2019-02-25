How to Watch ‘The Voice’ 2019 Premiere Online – Season 16 Blind Auditions

Season 16 of The Voice is here and there’s a brand new judge in the mix. Welcome icon John Legend, who is joining veteran judges Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and the ever-talented Kelly Clarkson. There is also a new batch of contestants who are competing on the show this season. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or access to any login information, you are still in luck. The show premieres on February 25, 2019, running from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Last season on the show, “the block” was introduced and put forth on the premiere. This was a new feature that was granted to each coach. They could choose to use “the block” to block another judge from campaigning for an artist but, they could only use it once for the round. During the blind auditions, the judges hit their buzzers when they want a contestant to join their team. They then must state their case to the contestant if other coaches have done the same. If another judge uses “the block” on them, they aren’t able to have a shot at getting that contestant on their team. For season 16, “the block” has returned.

In an interview with Parade, executive producer Audrey Morrissey said, “We loved the block. We loved how it switched up the dynamics. As you will see, everyone sees John as a big threat and they instantly used it as a very proactive stance.”

Another new aspect of the show that was included last season was The Voice Comeback Stage. This gave cast-offs from the blind auditions a second opportunity at competing on the show. Cast-offs joined the digital companion series in vocal battles, hoping to make it back on the show. Ultimately, just one winner was given a spot in the competition, heading into the live shows. This season, the “comeback stage” will be back as well. So, more rejected singers will be given a second shot at success.

The Voice will air at the same time as The Bachelor 2019, so be sure to set your DVRs if you want to watch both. Also, week 1 of the show will feature the normal Monday and Tuesday shows, but Tuesday night episodes will cease until April 23, 2019. The Voice is eliminating Tuesday nights until then.