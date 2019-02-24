‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 Premiere Live Stream: How To Watch WCTH Online

The beloved Hallmark series When Calls the Heart is finally back tonight. After that harrowing Christmas special and Elizabeth’s new baby, fans are more eager than ever to see what’s next for their favorite characters. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘When Calls the Heart’ Recap & Preview

If you didn’t have a chance to finish Season 5, you can stream the season on Hallmark Channel Everywhere if you subscribe to a participating cable provider, Hallmark shared. Season 5 is also available on iTunes, Amazon Video, and VUDU.

Here's a preview for tonight's episode and the upcoming season.

And here's another preview:

And here's a recap about Season 5:

The Season 5 finale was shocking for fans, and some are still trying to get over what happened. The penultimate episode of Season 5 ended on a cliffhanger, with fans wondering if Jack had died. The finale let fans know right away the sad truth: yes, Jack was dead. Jack and Elizabeth had gotten married, much to fans’ delight after watching their love grow for five seasons. But then Jack, the Canadian Mountie, was killed.

During the episode, Elizabeth was comforted by other widowed women of Hope Valley who lost their husbands in a mining disaster. They use their pain to help her, which is touching to see — just as she had helped others, they are now helping her. Elizabeth also got a letter from Jack that asked her to leave her heart open to find a new love one day. “I need you to promise me one thing, Elizabeth: you will open your heart to love again. Know that I want nothing more than your happiness. You are the perfect woman.”

At the end of the episode, Elizabeth felt nauseated from the smell of coffee, and realized that she was pregnant with Jack’s baby.

In the Christmas special, Elizabeth gave birth to their beloved baby. Now fans get to see her life with the new baby, and of course, the entire community will pitch in so she knows that she’s not alone.

