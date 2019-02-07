How to Watch Wofford vs ETSU Basketball Online

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers will host the Wofford Terriers for a Southern Conference rematch on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games–and several other sports–every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games — including Wofford vs ETSU — that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Wofford vs East Tennessee State Preview

The Terriers have won 10 straight. Most recently, they pounded The Citadel 99-61 on the road to improve to 19-4 on the year and 11-0 in SoCon play.

Senior guard Fletcher Magee, whose 19 points per game are the second-most among SoCon players, led the way with 20 points on 4-of-8 shooting. He was one of four players to hit four three-pointers; the Terriers went 20-of-33 from deep.

“We had a good look,” Wofford head coach Mike Young said, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. “When you make 20 threes and you have 23 assists with nine turnovers, you’re going to win a lot of games. … It’s great to be able to play 10 guys (at least 13 minutes each) and have very little if any drop-off. Those guys are going to fight and scrap.”

Freshman point guard Ryan Larson came off the bench to contribute eight assists without turning the ball over in 13 minutes. Reserve junior guard Donovan Theme-Love added eight points, five boards, and three assists; he also didn’t cough the ball up.

“Great boost from Larson, (Tray) Hollowell, and Theme-Love lineup,” Young added. “If you put are able to keep Magee and those guys on the bench for four or five minutes in the first half, that’s a big deal. That helps. Very few teams go as deep as we do.”

Hollowell, a sophomore guard, went 4-of-5 from deep off the bench for 13 points, a pair of dimes, and zero turnovers.

Nathan Hoover and Storm Murphy, junior and sophomore guards, each scored 12 points, all on three-pointers.

“It’s really tough to guard us because we have Nate and Fletch and Storm,” Hollowell said, per the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. “Then we have guys like me and Ryan and Donovan coming off the bench. When we get in, we try to boost whatever the team has done so far.”

Wofford and ETSU (19-5 overall, 9-2 in the conference) opened their conference schedules against one another on December 1. The Terriers won 79-62 at home on the strength of a 24-point effort from Magee, who hit five three-pointers.

ETSU has the highest home attendance rate in the SoCon, averaging 4,194 fans per contest. The Buccaneers thrive in that environment; they’re 10-1 at home.

“Everybody else we play against, we get their best crowd, so I think Wofford should get our best crowd too,” sophomore guard Patrick Good said, according to the Johnson City Press. “It’s a big game and a big crowd would be great. It doesn’t create our energy because we have to create our own. But just to know they’re there and we have their support, we want to give something back to Johnson City.”