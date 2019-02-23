How to Watch Yankees Spring Training Games 2019 Online

In 2019, New York Yankees spring training games will be televised (full schedule here) on either YES Network (for those who live in the local Yankees markets) or MLB Network (some live, some delayed).

Fortunately, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of those channels on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. Additionally, these services will also be good for watching Yanks games once the regular season starts in late March.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: Each of the upper three bundles include YES (local markets) and MLB Network.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of Yankees spring training games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch games live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

FuboTV

YES Network (local markets) is one of 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main package, which is largely tailored towards sports fans. MLB Network included, but with most of the Yankees spring games being televised on YES, this is still a viable option for those in local markets.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yankees spring training games on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you don’t record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including YES Network (local markets). MLB Network isn’t available on Hulu.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Yankees spring training games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Yankees 2019 Spring Training Preview

Luke Voit has the inside track on the team’s starting gig at first base, but he’ll get a challenge from Greg Bird, who last year underwent ankle surgery late in spring training and missed the first two months of the season.

Bird, now 26, hit a paltry .199/.286/.386 across 82 games in 2018 despite playing much of them in Yankee Stadium’s hitter-friendly confines.

“I took some time off,” Bird said of his offseason, according to ESPN. “I got to where I need to be, and then in January, started up like I normally would. It’s been great so far.

“I’m looking forward to playing a healthy season, getting out of a healthy spring, and getting out with the guys and going out and playing.”

Bird told the network that he didn’t work out in November or December so he could “get healthy.”

“To get back to a point where I could build on what I had,” he added. “To have a foundation to start with, and to be able to get back to a place where I could be me.”

The team acquired Voit from the St. Louis Cardinals via trade on July 29. He hit .333/.405/.689 with 14 home runs and 33 RBI across 39 games with the Bronx Bombers, then started all the team’s playoff games at first.

“My goal is to win the job and become the starting first baseman of the New York Yankees,” the 28-year-old Voit said, according to the New York Post. “That is nothing against Greg. I want to be on this team and I want to help them win [championship] No. 28.”

Due to build and situation, Voit’s received comparisons to Shane Spencer, whom team called up late in the 1998 season. The burly right fielder hit 10 home runs and drove in 27 runs in 27 games down the stretch, then kept hitting in the postseason as the team won the World Series.

Spencer wouldn’t be more than a part-time outfielder with some pop for the rest of his career, however.

“I don’t want to disrespect [Spencer], but I want to make my own name,” Voit said, per the Post. “I want to be Luke Voit. Look, I get it, the guy came up and had an unbelievable end of the season into the postseason and helped them win a World Series, but I don’t want to be a fluke. I want to show the world, show New York City and show baseball that I can hit and hit really well in the big leagues.”