How to Watch West Indies vs England 1st ODI Online in US

The West Indies cricket team will host England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, for the first of five ODIs.

For those in the United States, the match is scheduled to start Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. It won’t be on regular cable television anywhere, but you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or streaming device via DAZN, a digital streaming service with exclusive coverage of international cricket, boxing (including all of Canelo Alvarez’s fights), Bellator and other sports.

You can start a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match — and every other match of the England Tour of West Indies series — on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

West Indies vs England 1st ODI Preview

The Windies pummeled England in the first two tests of their preceding three-test series, winning the first by 381 runs and the second by 10 wickets as the Brits struggled with the hosts’ pace bowlers in speed-conducive conditions.

“I wouldn’t use the words ‘intimidate with pace,’ but when you have pace it gives you a little more option to outfox the batters,” Windies bowling coach Vasbert Drakes said before the third test, according to the Independent. “At the moment, that’s what we have in our favor. We put fear in the opposition heart. The objective is to make sure we have pace.”

England claimed a consolation victory in the third test, winning by 232 runs at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

“I thought we played some good cricket throughout the week,” English captain Joe Root said, according to The Guardian. “In that first innings, we managed to find a way to ride out some difficult moments and then when guys got in they made it count. Then with the ball the guys made a fantastic contribution and got us that lead.

“We’ve got a fantastic squad of players with a huge amount of ability and I’m sure over the next couple of years you’ll see a great improvement from us.

“I spent some time working on a few things, making sure I was lining everything up nice and straight. That confidence I was able to take into the game and it was nice to make it count in the second innings.

“I thought [Mark Wood] bowled fantastically well. It makes for great theater, it was great to be on the field watching it and it was great to see him put in such a good performance.

“It’s really important we bowled well this week. It’s been a tough tour. West Indies have played some fantastic cricket and deserved to win the series, but for us to come back this week has been important.”

Windies right-arm pacer Kemar Roach picked up 13 wickets across the three tests, earning player of the series honors.

“It was a pretty good series for me. All the hard work payed off,” the 30-year-old said, per The Guardian. “Credit to the English guys for a very competitive series. I thought the rhythm was on for most of the series and I just kept coming. The ball felt really good in my hand and I got some wickets, so I’m proud of myself. They have a very high quality batting order, and helping us to win is a great series. It’s the first Test series in a while that I’ve won.”