How to Watch Westminster Dog Show 2019 Online

It’s once again time for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, as thousands of the best pups are gathered in New York for the 2019 iteration of the famous competition.

Coverage of this year's show will be on Nat Geo Wild (Monday and Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. ET) and Fox Sports 1 (Monday and Tuesday, 7:30-11 p.m. ET), with "Best in Show" being handed out Tuesday on FS1's broadcast.

2019 Westminster Dog Show Preview

For those uninitiated with the process of the Westminster Dog Show, the thousands of competing dogs–which are made up of over 200 breeds–are split into six different groups: Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding, Sporting, Working and Terrier. Judges will pick one winner from each group, aka the “Best in Group,” and those six winners will then be judged against each other for the prestigious “Best in Show.”

In the long history of the Westminster Dog Show, the Terrier group has produced the most “Best in Show” winners at 46. Within that group, the Wire Fox Terrier has the most wins by breed with 14 (most recently taking the top prize in 2014), while the Scottish Terrier is second with eight victories. The Sporting group has then tallied 18 wins, followed by the Working group (15), Toy group (11), Non-Sporting group (11), Hound group (6) and Herding group (2).

Last year, a Bichon Frise took home “Best in Show”, capturing the overall top award for the Non-Sporting group for the first time since a Bichon Frise and Miniature Poodle won back-to-back in 2001 and 2002. That also made it six consecutive years that the “Best in Show” winner has come from a different group. The Bichon Frise’s victory was immediately preceded by a German Shepherd (Herding), German Shorthaired Pointer (Sporting), Beagle (Hound), Wire Fox Terrier (Terrier) and Affenpinscher (Toy).

There are two new breeds this year: The Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen (Hound) and the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje (Sporting).

As for the schedule, the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding groups will be judged on Monday, while the Sporting, Working, Terrier and Best in Show will take place on Tuesday night. If you’re simply looking to watch the Best in Show announcement, that will happen on Fox Sports 1’s broadcast around 10 or 10:30 p.m. ET.