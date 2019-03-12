ACC Tournament 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The 2019 ACC Tournament will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, from Tuesday to Saturday.

All games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship all on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of all those channels on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN and ESPN2, while the upper three bundles include ESPNU.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Sling TV: ESPN and ESPN2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle, while ESPNU is in the “Sports Extra” add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

2019 ACC Tournament Preview

The Virginia Cavaliers (28-2 overall, 16-2 in ACC play) held off the Louisville Cardinals 73-68 at home on Saturday to secure a share of the ACC regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

It’s the fourth time they’ve at least shared the regular season title in the past six seasons, and ninth overall.

Virginia junior guard Ty Jerome led all participants with 24 points, six assists, and two steals.

“You can’t take this for granted,” Jerome said, according to the Associated Press. “Like coach (Tony) Bennett said, over an 18-game stretch to only lose two games, you can’t take that for granted. You have to be thankful for that, but we’ve got to stay humble and we have to know what we’re still trying to do.”

Virginia holds opponents to 54.6 points per game, the lowest mark out of 353 Division I teams. They also lead the nation in opposing 3-point field goal percentage, at 27.3 percent, and are third in opposing overall field goal percentage, at 37.4 percent.

“They’re very impressive,” Louisville (19-12, 10-8) head coach Chris Mack said Saturday, according to The Roanoke Times. “They’re incredibly well-coached. I thought our guys battled their tails off.

“We put ourselves in a position to win the game. I thought their composure versus our composure in the last four [or] four minutes probably decided the game.”

Mack, whose Cardinals will be the No. 7 seed in the tournament, called Bennett “the best coach in the country.”

Last year, the Cavaliers knocked off the North Carolina Tar Heels in the tournament finale for their third tourney championship. Regardless of how they fare over the next few days, Virginia may have already sewn up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, where they’ll seek their first ever national championship.

“Now we’ve just got to get back in the gym and work really hard and get into an extra gear going forward,” Jerome said, per AP.

This year, Virginia shared the regular season title with UNC, who on Saturday finished a season sweep of the Duke Blue Devils (26-5, 14-4) to finish 16-2 in the conference (they’re 26-5 overall). Virginia bested UNC 69-61 on the road in the teams’ lone matchup on February 11 to earn the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed.

Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson played less than a minute in his side’s first tilt with UNC before leaving with a knee injury that kept him out of the second matchup.

“We play the cards we’re dealt,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said, according to ESPN. “Regardless of what people say, there won’t be an asterisk on these two games. There won’t be an asterisk on that banner that says we’re ACC champions.”

Williamson is expected to return to action in the conference tournament. Duke will be the No. 3 seed.