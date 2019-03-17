St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis Live Stream: How to Watch Atlantic 10 Championship Online

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-15; 12-6 in-conference) and Saint Louis Billikens (22-12; 10-8 in-conference) prepare to battle in the Atlantic-10 Championship Game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday afternoon.

St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis Preview

Both head coach Mark Schmidt and the Bonnies and Travis Ford and the Billikens have worked hard to burst some bubbles of this season’s… bubble teams. The A-10 was likely staring at three or four bids entering the week, but that number could dwindle down to two, which will be known later on Selection Sunday.

St. Bonaventure and Saint Louis entered the A-10 Tournament as the No. 4 and No. 6 seeds respectively after the VCU Rams won the conference’s regular season title. St. Bonaventure knocked off Rhode Island 68-51 on Saturday, while Saint Louis routed Davidson 67-44 later in the night to each reach the final.

Freshman guard Kenny Lofton, who averaged 14.4 points per game for the Bonnies during the regular season, scored a game-high 23 points for the Bonnies in their 17-point victory against Rhode Island. The Rams actually led at intermission, 29-27, but the Bonnies used a 13-0 run toward the end of the first half to narrow the gap. It was a 16-1 run toward the end of the second half which exploded the lead and put the Rams away for good.

Much like the first game, Saint Louis and Davidson played a highly contested first half to a 29-29 halftime draw. The second half was an entirely different, one-sided story for the Wildcats, as they allowed 38 total points to the Bilikens.

A pair of senior guards, Javon Bess and Tramaine Isabell Jr., were outstanding for Saint Louis. Bess led the way with 24 points, while Isabell Jr. added 19. However, those are the only two Billikens who reached double-figures in scoring; coincidentally, Saint Louis received no offense from the bench with 0 points, and still rolled Davidson in the final 20 minutes.

The Bonnies and Billikens only played once this season, fairly recently on March 9. St. Bonaventure won that matchup 66-57. Saint Louis, though, unlike St. Bonaventure has a signature out-of-conference moment; the Billikens held tough with No. 11 Houston in December, ultimately losing 68-64.