How to Watch Auburn vs New Mexico State Online Without Cable

The No. 5 seed Auburn Tigers will meet the No. 12 seed New Mexico State Aggies at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn vs New Mexico State Preview

The Aggies went 15-1 in WAC play to win the conference regular season title by three games, then sandwiched blowouts of Chicago State and Grand Canyon around a seven-point win against Texas–Rio Grande Valley to take the WAC Tournament title.

New Mexico State went 17-of-39 (43.6 percent) from 3-point range and 33-of-65 (50.8 percent) overall in the tournament championship to top Gran Canyon 89-57.

“I think the theme of the night was keep coming at them in waves,” NMSU head coach Chris Jans said, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “We’ve been playing a lot of guys all year long. We talked a lot in the last 24 hours that we’re built for this. Our team is built for three games in three days.”

Junior guard Trevelin Queen came off the bench to go 6-of-11 from deep and score a team-high 27 points.

“My role on the team is to bring energy, and stay positive and bring my teammates up,” Queen said, per the Albuquerque Journal. “Every shot I shot, it just touched me. I almost cried on the court after every shot.”

Now 30-4, the Aggies have already set a new school record for wins — they won 28 in each of the last two seasons — and they’re riding an 18-game winning streak. NMSU is solid on both sides of the court, ranking 55th out of 353 Division I teams with 78.1 points per game and surrendering 64.1 per contest, good for 26th in the nation. They convert 56.7 percent of their 2-point field goals, ranking 12th in the country.

The Tigers went 11-7 in the SEC regular season, but won four games — all by 10 points or fewer — in the conference tournament to win the championship.

“I know Chris Jans,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said, according to the school’s athletics website. “I know his teams play really hard. They’re very athletic. They play in an underrated conference. Of course, we’re the dreaded 5-12 game. We’re going to celebrate a championship tonight. The coaches will get together, and we’ll go work on New Mexico State.”

Auburn has made more 3-pointers than any Division I team this season, ranking fifth with 11.2 makes per game. The backcourt duo of senior Bryce Brown and junior Jared Harper combine to make six per game (3.5 and 2.5, respectively).

“It’s one game at a time,” senior forward Horace Spencer said, per the school’s athletics site. “You can’t look into the future. You have to look at the present. We’ll just focus on one game at a time, and New Mexico State is first.”