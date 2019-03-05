How to Watch ‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’ 2019 Online

Tonight is The Bachelor: Women Tell All, and the drama is about to go down. Colton has said himself it’s going to be an action-packed episode, but how can you watch it all if you don’t have access to a computer?

The show will begin tonight at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’ Preview

Tonight, things will get heated between Onyeka and Nicole. Nicole will (once again) accuse Onyeka of bullying her; yes, the words “emotionally unstable” may come up once again, and Onyeka will defend herself.

Then, Demi will get in it with Courtney and Tracey. Demi was made out to be a villain on the show this season, and she’s made plenty of enemies. In previews for tonight, we see Demi telling Courtney that she should shove her “heel down her throat.” And we’re sure Courtney’s exit from the show will be mentioned as well: Courtney was sent packing after Demi called her the ‘cancer of the house’ to Colton, which is a big no-no in Courtney’s book.

Then there’s the whole issue of marriage. Time and time again, it was brought up that Cassie and Caelynn may not be ready for marriage. Did they really get into the house for the wrong reasons? Were they both vying to be the bachelorette the whole time?

Tonight, we’ll also get a sneak peek of the season finale. What goes down? Continue reading, but beware of spoilers. Do not read on if you don’t want to know how the season ends.

On last night’s episode, things turned intense quickly when Cassie’s father showed up. By the end of their father-daughter convo, Cassie decided to leave the show, admitting that she was confused about where things were with her and Colton. She went into her conversation having decided what to do, but Colton wouldn’t let her off that easy. He said he didn’t need a proposal; that he’d fight for her no matter what it took because he loved her. Cassie, however, stuck to her guns. After a long back-and-forth, Colton finally put her in the car and let her go. But what will happen tonight, now that he’s admitted Cassie’s the one?

Tonight, Colton will send Tayshia and Hannah G. packing. That’s right; he’ll tell the ladies that he isn’t ready for marriage with them, because his heart lies elsewhere. Then, he’ll make his way to Cassie’s home town where he’ll try and win her back. How will it all pan out?

Be sure to tune into The Bachelor: The Women Tell All tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT to find out.