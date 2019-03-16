Duke vs Florida State Live Stream: How to Watch ACC Championship Online

The Duke Blue Devils and the Florida State Seminoles will play for the ACC Tournament championship at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Duke vs Florida State Preview

In the semifinals, the Blue Devils avenged a pair of regular season losses to UNC by edging the Tar Heels 74-73.

Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson left the first of those two defeats with a knee injury in the first minute, which caused him to miss the rest of the regular season.

Though NBA players and fans urged the presumptive No. 1 pick of the upcoming draft not to play again and risk further injury, Williamson returned for the postseason.

After dropping 29 points, 14 rebounds, and five steals on Syracuse in the quarterfinals, he scored a game-high 31 against UNC, including a game-winning tip-in on his own miss with 31 seconds left.

“Why would I pass up on this experience, playing in the biggest rivalry ever? You can’t go create moments like that nowhere else,” Williamson said, according to The Chronicle. “I feel like I have a really great second jump, and that’s just my competitive spirit, so when I saw it miss, my instinct was to try to just get the rebound.”

Williamson also led all participants with 11 rebounds. He shot 13-of-19 from the field and added a steal and a block.

“The guy that’s been hurt came back and put on his Superman jersey again and was incredible,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said, according to The Charlotte Observer. “It’s such a blend of strength and power and quickness that we couldn’t stop him getting the basketball inside and going to the basket.”

The Blue Devils went 14-4 in conference play for the third seed in the tournament. Florida State slotted right behind them at 13-5.

The Seminoles squeaked past the Virginia Tech Hokies in overtime in the quarterfinals, then upset the top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers 69-59 in the semis.

Florida State held the No. 2 team in the nation to 41.5 percent shooting and 20.8 percent from 3-point range.

“Just ball pressure, being able to just get down and dirty on defense and the main thing with us is our junkyard defense and we kind of take it in each and every practice,” Seminoles senior forward Phil Cofer said, according to the Associated Press. “Being able to just have high hands, long arms, a lot of times try to get steals and deflections, and those are the main things that win games for us.”

The Seminoles shot 56.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep to win their sixth straight.

“Sometimes you may not get the proper respect,” Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said, per AP. “But one thing about respect is you have to go earn it. And hopefully this gives us a little bit more respect.”