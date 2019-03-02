El Clasico 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

It’s time for yet another edition of El Clasico, as Real Madrid will host Barcelona in La Liga play at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on beIN Sports. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of beIN Sports via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: BeIN Sports is one of 95 live TV channels included in the main Fubo channel bundle which is largely tailored towards sports. You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the match on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: BeIN Sports is included in either the “Sports Extra” or “Best of Spanish TV” add-on, both of which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base bundle. You can start a free seven-day trial including any of those channel packages right here, and you can then watch the match live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Preview

It’ll be the second Clasico at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in four days.

On Wednesday, Barcelona crushed Los Blancos 3-0 in the second leg of the sides’ Copa del Rey semi-final, advancing 4-1 on aggregate.

“We are sad, we wanted to play this final,” Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari said, according to ESPN. “We fell with honour, the players gave everything they could, played a serious and creative game.

“But we did not take our chances, and they did. Football is about goals, being ruthless, and taking your chances, and they did that. The idea of fair, or unfair, does not really exist in football.

“We must just congratulate the opponent, they deserve to go through.”

Solari’s side fired 14 shots, 10 more than did Barca, but put just four on goal, all of which were stopped by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

“Football has this, above all,” Solari said. “You must take your chances. Of course you must do many things, play well, create chances, but above all you must be ruthless in the important moments.

“We had various opportunities today, in the first and second half. But they took the ones they had. In football there are times when it all comes down to that. We will try and improve that in our next games.”

Ter Stegen now has clean sheets in four of his last five matches with Barcelona, and he’s saved 47 of his last 55 shots faced.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the 50th minute then added a penalty kick tally in the 73rd, sandwiched around a Raphael Varane own goal.

“We knew that if we scored, then they would push forward and we would have more space,” Suarez said, according to Marca.

“Matches always have their pros and cons; we didn’t play the way that we wanted, but that’s what matches are like.”

Barcelona sit atop La Liga 25 games into the season, with 57 points, seven ahead of Atletico Madrid and nine ahead of Real Madrid.

“We know how difficult league games are and we have little time to recover [in order] to be ready for Saturday,” Suarez added.

The Blaugrana are now in superb position for a treble. They played to a scoreless draw in the away portion of their Champions League round of 16 tie with Lyon on February 19, and will host the second leg on March 13.

Barcelona will seek an unprecedented fifth consecutive Copa del Rey title on May 25, when they play Valencia at Benito Villamarin Stadium.